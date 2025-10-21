Piyush Goyal hails Justice Pratibha M Singh’s appointment as WIPO Advisory Board Chair

New Delhi, Oct 21 Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday extended best wishes to Pratibha M. Singh, a Delhi High Court judge, on her appointment as chair of the World Intellectual Property Organisation's (WIPO) Advisory Board of Judges.

She will be a member of the advisory board for the period of 2025-27.

"Heartiest congratulations to Justice Pratibha M. Singh ji of Delhi High Court, on being appointed as Chair of the World Intellectual Property Organisation's Advisory Board of Judges for the term 2025-2027," Goyal wrote on his official X handle.

The Commerce and Industry Minister termed the appointment a moment of pride for India, as it strengthens the country's strong global presence.

"This prestigious appointment is a moment of great pride for Bharat, reflecting the nation's growing global stature in the field of Intellectual Property. It will further strengthen India's engagement with @WIPO, contributing to a resilient and innovation-driven IP ecosystem worldwide," the minister added.

In 2017, Justice Pratibha M. Singh was appointed a Permanent Judge of the Delhi High Court. She previously served as both the presiding judge and chair of the first IP Division of the Delhi High Court 2021-22 Session.

Singh began practising law in 1991 and has since made frequent appearances before the Indian Patent Office, the Supreme Court of India, the High Court of Delhi, and the IP Appellate Board.

World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), a specialised agency of the United Nations, works to protect intellectual property (IP) globally. Founded in 1967 by the WIPO Convention, it comprises 193 member states and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

WIPO offers a worldwide platform for information, policy, and services related to intellectual property. Its goal is to take the lead in creating a fair and efficient international intellectual property system that encourages innovation, rewards creativity, and advances economic growth.

