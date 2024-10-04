Piyush Goyal holds discussion with co-founder of 'The Carlyle Group', a global investment firm

New Delhi [India], October 4 : Union Minister Piyush Goyal held discussion with the William E. Conway, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman, The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm, on the sidelines of his 4-day US visit (September 30 to October 3).

During the meeting, Minister Goyal and Conway explored opportunities for boosting capital flows into India. With Carlyle's optimistic outlook on India's economic growth, discussions focused on investment vehicles that could enhance financial inflows, contributing to India's ongoing development.

"Great meeting Mr. William E. Conway, Jr., Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of the Board of@OneCarlyle, one of the world's largest and most diversified investment firms. With the firm's bullish outlook for India, explored investment vehicles that would further strengthen capital flow into the country to aid future growth" said Goyal in a social media post.

The talks highlighted India's appeal as a growing investment destination, further reinforcing the country's growing stature in the global financial landscape.

This meeting marked a positive conclusion to the Minister's U.S. visit. The meeting was held in Washington DC on Thursday (Local Time), the last day of his US visit.

Earlier Piyush Goyal, stated that India and the US had signed an MoU on critical minerals to keep supply chains open and foster collaboration between India's Ministry of Mines and the US government.

In a press address, Goyal highlighted that the MoU focuses on creating resilient semiconductor supply chains.

"This was our sixth commercial dialogue, building on last year's progress. The strategic discussions, including the critical minerals MoU, centred around resilient semiconductor supply chains. The talks also addressed sustainability and clean energy... There was significant discussion on exploring newer areas of cooperation, such as tourism," he said.

Goyal further noted that both nations are working to broaden their engagement beyond bilateral ties to include other parts of the world.

"The 'innovation handshake' we signed a year ago has been advanced, with a technology and sustainability summit anticipated next year. We are in discussions with the US to collaborate with third countries and expand our engagement beyond bilateral relations, exploring joint projects in areas such as critical minerals in third countries, or attracting investments from these nations for joint ventures between the US and India," he said.

He also mentioned the 9th CEO Forum, where new dimensions of business collaboration, especially in technology and investment, were discussed.

