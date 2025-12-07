Piyush Goyal holds key meetings to strengthen ties in semiconductors, carbon capture and medtech

New Delhi [India], December 7 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met global industry leaders to explore ways of boosting India's role in advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, and clean technology. The discussions focused on building partnerships that can help India move closer to its vision of becoming a self-reliant, developed nation by 2047.

According to information shared by Piyush Goyal's Office on X, the Minister held a meeting with Sanjiv Lamba, CEO of Linde plc, on Saturday. During the discussion, Goyal underlined the importance of developing a resilient industrial ecosystem capable of meeting future global challenges.

"Minister @PiyushGoyal held a meeting with Mr. Sanjiv Lamba, CEO of Linde plc. They discussed opportunities to strengthen collaboration in advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, decarbonisation & carbon capture technologies. The Minister highlighted the need for process-driven engagement to support India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision & build a resilient industrial ecosystem," the post said.

Earlier on Friday, the Minister had also shared details of a key meeting with David Rosa, CEO of Intuitive Surgical, and the company's senior leadership team. Goyal said on X that the conversation revolved around India's robust MedTech ecosystem and opportunities in high-value manufacturing.

The two sides discussed Intuitive Surgical's experience in robotic-assisted surgery and plans for expanding its Global Capacity Centre (GCC) operations in India.

The Minister noted that such collaborations are essential to enhancing India's healthcare landscape and advancing the broader goal of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047.

"Held a productive meeting with Mr. David Rosa, CEO of @IntuitiveSurg, along with the senior leadership team of the company. Discussed India's robust MedTech ecosystem & potential opportunities in high-value manufacturing. Also, deliberated on their experience in robotic-assisted surgery & Global Capacity Centre (GCC) expansion to further strengthen the country's healthcare landscape, aligning with the vision of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047," Goyal said on X.

