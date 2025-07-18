Piyush Goyal holds talks with investment minister of Saudi Arabia to boost India-Saudi trade

New Delhi [India], July 18 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal held talks with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Investment, Khalid Al-Falih, to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries.

The meeting, held online, focused on building stronger economic relations, promoting mutual growth, encouraging innovation, and exploring long-term cooperation.

Sharing details of the meeting on social media, Goyal said, "Held a fruitful discussion with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Investment @Khalid_AlFalih. Discussed strengthening investment and trade ties between India and Saudi Arabia, focusing on mutual growth, innovation, and long-term collaboration."

This discussion came a day after Goyal held another virtual meeting with HE Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Economy and Planning.

That meeting focused on improving the India-Saudi Arabia trade and investment partnership and identifying areas of cooperation in key sectors.

The two ministers talked about working together in areas such as pharmaceuticals, petroleum, ceramics, and more. Goyal also invited Minister Al-Ibrahim to visit India soon, in an effort to deepen the relationship through direct engagement.

"Discussed strengthening India-Saudi Arabia ties, with a focus on enhancing our trade & investment partnership and collaborating in key sectors like pharmaceuticals, petroleum, ceramics, etc. Also, extended an invitation to His Excellency to visit India at the earliest. We are confident of exciting growth prospects ahead for both nations," Goyal stated in his post, showing optimism about the future of the India-Saudi Arabia economic relationship.

These back-to-back meetings reflect India's ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia. Both countries are aiming to expand cooperation in various sectors, promote innovation, and ensure long-term and sustainable growth.

The discussions mark another step forward in strengthening the strategic and economic partnership between the two nations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor