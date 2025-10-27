Piyush Goyal in Brussels: India, EU push mutually beneficial FTA negotiations

New Delhi, Oct 27 Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday met Maros Sefcovic, EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, and discussed the India-EU FTA negotiations which are in the crucial phase.

Goyal held high-level discussions with Sefcovic in Brussels, Belgium, as both sides have intensified efforts to conclude a comprehensive, balanced, and mutually beneficial trade agreement at the earliest.

“Our discussions focused on giving impetus to the India-EU FTA negotiations. We also reiterated our shared commitment to achieving a swift, balanced, and mutually beneficial agreement,” Goyal posted on X social media platform.

He began visit to Brussels with a meeting with Johann Wadephul, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Germany.

“Our discussions spanned key areas of mutual interest and growth, reaffirming the robust India-Germany strategic partnership and our shared commitment to an early conclusion of the India–EU FTA,” the minister informed.

The visit reflects India's steadfast commitment to deepening engagement with the European Union, one of its largest trading partners, and to advancing an agreement that contributes to resilient supply chains, sustainable growth, and a rules-based global trading system.

"Building on the momentum generated by the 14th round of negotiations held earlier this month, the Minister’s visit aims to provide strategic direction and political impetus to the talks," said the Commerce Ministry in a statement.

According to the ministry, discussions are expected to cover key areas of the proposed FTA, including market access, non-tariff measures, and regulatory cooperation. The visit will also serve to review progress achieved so far and to identify areas requiring further convergence.

This visit takes place against the backdrop of the India–EU partnership gaining renewed strategic depth following the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor