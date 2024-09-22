Piyush Goyal inaugurates Invest India's Singapore Office to facilitate regional investment into India

New Delhi [India], September 22 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, inaugurated Invest India's new office in Singapore on Sunday, aimed at facilitating regional investment into India.

This follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement, during his recent visit to Singapore, of the establishment of the Invest India office in the city-state.

The Singapore office will act as a dedicated point of contact for regional companies looking to invest in India, fostering collaboration across sectors.

As Invest India's first overseas office, it will provide comprehensive support to Singaporean investors in various areas.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry highlighted that this significant move reinforces India's commitment to deepening investment partnerships and making it easier for global investors to engage with India.

Speaking at the event, Minister Goyal said, "Singapore is a key strategic partner for India, and this office marks a new chapter in our efforts to strengthen economic cooperation with Singapore and the broader ASEAN region. We plan to open more overseas Invest India offices in the coming months, aiming to provide global investors with seamless access to India's dynamic and growing economy."

Separately, the minister wrote on social media platform X, "Investing in a stronger partnership. Proud to inaugurate the @InvestIndia Singapore office today. This marks a pivotal moment in strengthening economic ties and unlocking vast investment opportunities between India and Singapore. It is a significant step towards fostering global partnerships and driving shared prosperity."

Invest India is the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of India, established as a non-profit initiative under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

As part of the "Make in India" campaign, Invest India enables and supports investors in launching, operating, and expanding their businesses in India.

Invest India serves as a one-stop centre created to attract and retain high-quality investments in the country. It offers investors comprehensive facilitation services, including strategic business advisory, policy guidance, location assessment, issue resolution, and expansion support.

