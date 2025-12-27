Piyush Goyal lauds India's manufacturing leap in 2025

New Delhi, Dec 27 Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday hailed India's manufacturing leap in 2025, saying that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government will continue to ensure ease of doing business in the nation’s manufacturing journey.

Manufacturing today is more integrated, technology-driven, and aligned with global standards.

“Scale, sophistication, reliability, local value chain, global trust, and more. This thread takes you through how the Modi government's thrust on enhancing #EaseOfDoingBusiness has marked a shift in our #Manufacturing journey,” the minister posted on X, replying to a thread by MyGovIndia X handle.

2025 quietly marked a shift in India’s manufacturing journey.

“Supply chains are strengthening domestically, while Indian facilities are increasingly serving international markets. The result is an ecosystem that combines resilience with ambition, and execution with reliability,” according to the MyGovIndia X handle.

India became the world’s second-largest mobile phone producer, with more than 99 per cent of phones sold domestically now Made in India India moves up the manufacturing value chain.

“The launch of India’s first tempered-glass facility in Noida and the global delivery of WhAP 8×8 armoured vehicles reflect growing sophistication in Indian manufacturing. With 10 semiconductor projects approved across 6 states and Rs 1.60 lakh crore in investments, India laid the foundation for future tech leadership,” the X post noted.

From batteries to solar modules, India is localising the clean energy ecosystem. With domestic electrode manufacturing, rapidly expanding solar capacity, and the launch of the country’s first ingot-wafer facility, the foundations of a resilient energy supply chain are taking shape

India is building for global demand. “India’s first electric SUV, e-VITARA, has rolled out from Hansalpur for exports to over 100 countries. The Airbus H125 main fuselage is now made in Bengaluru, while the HAL–Safran partnership will manufacture turbine parts for LEAP engines,” it further stated.

India continues to emerge as a trusted global technology hub. Foxconn has started iPhone 17 production in Bengaluru, Google has announced a $15 billion AI and data centre hub in Visakhapatnam, and Pixel manufacturing is expanding with local production ramping up for the Pixel 10 series.

India is also strengthening its export ecosystem. The Export Promotion Mission, backed by a Rs 25,060 crore corpus, is building a unified digital framework for exporters. Defence exports touched a record Rs 23,622 crore in FY 2024–25, while electronics exports rose eightfold over the past decade, said MyGovIndia.

