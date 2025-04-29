Piyush Goyal meets business leaders in London to boost India-UK investment and trade ties

London [UK], April 29 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal's meetings in London, focused on boosting investment ties and strengthening bilateral trade between India and the United Kingdom.

Goyal is on a two-day visit to London for a series of discussions aimed at deepening economic cooperation.

On the first day of his visit, Goyal met with various industry leaders to explore new opportunities. He held a meeting with Martin Gilbert, Chairperson of Revolut App, where they discussed the immense growth potential in India's fintech ecosystem.

They also spoke about the importance of partnerships with global players to drive innovation and support the sector's expansion.

In a social media post, the minister said, "Met with Mr. Martin Gilbert, Chairperson, @RevolutApp. Exchanged views on the immense opportunities in India's fintech ecosystem and the importance of partnerships with global players to drive innovation and growth."

Goyal also met with Al Cook, CEO of De Beers Group, and his team. Their discussions focused on global trends in the Gems and Jewellery sector, India's opportunities in the industry, sustainable practices, and the growth prospects for the diamond business.

Later in the day, Goyal interacted with members of the Indian business delegation over dinner. The discussions centered around the strong growth of Indian industries and explored avenues for greater collaboration with the UK for mutual prosperity.

The minister said in another post, "Interacted with members of the Indian business delegation over dinner. Discussed the robust growth of our industry and avenues for greater collaboration with the UK for mutual prosperity."

Earlier, on arrival in London, he met with the UK's Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds, to advance negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two nations.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the talks on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the UK are being relaunched, and both sides are committed to moving the agreement forward.

While addressing a press briefing on April 9, Jaiswal said that seven rounds of talks between India and the UK have been held, and both sides are keen to move these negotiations forward.

When asked about India's FTA talks with the UK, Randhir Jaiswal said, "The FTA talks with UK are in the process of being relaunched and both sides remain committed to taking it forward. If my memory serves me right, think seven rounds have happened. This will be the eighth round and both sides are keen to conclude this or take these negotiations forward so that we can have an early conclusion of the FTA talks."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor