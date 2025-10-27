Piyush Goyal meets German Foreign Affairs Minister in Brussels to boost India-EU trade talks

Brussels [Belgium], October 27 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal began his visit to Brussels with a meeting with Johann Wadephul, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, to strengthen discussions on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

On Monday, Goyal shared the details of his meeting on X, saying, "Began my visit to Brussels with a meeting with Mr. Johann Wadephul, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Germany, @AussenMinDE. Our discussions spanned key areas of mutual interest and growth, reaffirming the robust India-Germany strategic partnership and our shared commitment to an early conclusion of the India-EU FTA."

Goyal's visit to Brussels is scheduled for October 27-28. According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Sunday, the Minister's trip is aimed at giving political and strategic direction to the ongoing talks, which recently saw progress during the 14th round of negotiations held earlier this month.

"Discussions are expected to cover key areas of the proposed FTA, including market access, non-tariff measures, and regulatory cooperation. The visit will also serve to review progress achieved so far and to identify areas requiring further convergence," the Commerce and Industry Ministry said.

The Minister's engagements in Brussels will include a bilateral meeting with Commissioner Sefcovic, followed by a working dinner, during which both leaders are expected to reaffirm their shared ambition to strengthen the India-EU trade and economic partnership.

This visit takes place against the backdrop of the India-EU partnership gaining renewed strategic depth following the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier this year. The two leaders had underscored the importance of a future-ready trade relationship that advances prosperity, sustainability, and innovation on both sides.

The Minister headed to Belgium after his visit to Germany. Earlier, Goyal met Anne-Laure Parrical de Chammard, Member of the Executive Board of Siemens Energy, in Berlin to explore ways to enhance cooperation in developing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy systems.

