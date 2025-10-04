Piyush Goyal meets Sembcorp CEO to explore collaboration in clean energy and green hydrogen

New Delhi [India], October 4 : Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday held a meeting with Kim Yin Wong, Group President and CEO of Sembcorp, to discuss India's progress in the renewable energy sector and explore opportunities for collaboration.

The discussion focused on key areas such as clean energy, green hydrogen, industrial parks, and skill development, underscoring India's commitment to sustainable growth and global partnerships in the energy transition.

In a post on social media platform X, Goyal wrote, "Held a meeting with Mr Kim Yin Wong, Group President & CEO of Sembcorp. Discussed India's remarkable achievements in renewable energy & ambitious aims, and explored avenues for collaboration in clean energy, green hydrogen, industrial parks and skill development."

In another post he added, "Delighted to address the 'India-Singapore@60: Partnership for Growth and Innovation' Business Session, alongside Gan Siow Huang, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade & Industry, Singapore. Highlighted greater collaboration & B2B opportunities between our businesses, and emphasised further strengthening India-Singapore trade & investment ties for a more balanced, inclusive & future-ready economic partnership."

Earlier, during a three-day official visit to Singapore, Goyal met with Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of Singapore, where discussions focused on strengthening trade, enhancing cooperation, and exploring new opportunities for future growth.

As per a government release on Friday, the visit highlighted India's strong growth trajectory, commitment to investment-led reforms, and the vast opportunities available for global partners across manufacturing, infrastructure, financial services, and the green economy.

In his bilateral meeting with Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry, the discussions centered on further deepening industrial and trade cooperation between India and Singapore.

He also met Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs, with both sides reaffirming strategic trust and alignment on regional and global economic priorities.

The Union Minister also held meetings with the Group CIO of GIC, Bryan Yeo, and the CEO of Temasek, Dilhan Pillay, which focused on scaling up India-focused portfolios across infrastructure, hospitality, renewable energy, financial services, and urban development.

A major highlight of the visit was the Business Roundtable on Foreign Direct Investment in the manufacturing sector, which was attended by key decision-makers from AmCham, EuroCham, the German Chamber of Industry & Commerce, and other business leaders.

In addition to these leadership engagements, Goyal also held strategic business meetings with leading Singaporean corporates and institutional investors. At SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC), discussions focused on India's fast-growing Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) sector and the need to fast-track the India-Singapore Skilling Centre for MRO professionals in collaboration with Indian universities.

