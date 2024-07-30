Piyush Goyal rubbishes Rahul Gandhi's claims made in Parliament on Monday

New Delhi [India], July 30 : Addressing a press conference, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal tore apart leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi's claims in the Lok Sabha on giving a legal guarantee on MSP to farmers, paper leaks, low representation of OBCs, SCs, and STs in bureaucracy, and tax terrorism.

Goyal said, "It was the Congress government that had not implemented the Swaminathan Committee report on cost plus 50 per cent profit to farmers on their produce."

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan gave proof last week in the Lok Sabha from a 2007 written answer to a question, where the UPA government categorically said that it was not feasible to implement it.

"I hope he can provide all those promises they made in the Karnataka, Himachal, and Telangana elections before they can make false promises to the people of India," Goyal said.

"The Modi government has implemented cost plus 50 per cent profit for farmers on their produce. MSPs have been hiked by up to 150 per cent over the last 10 years. Farmers are also provided high subsidies on fertilizers," the Minister added.

On paper leaks, Goyal said, "During the Congress rule in Rajasthan, a total of 17 paper leaks have happened There is no large-scale paper leak in the NEET exam; even the Supreme Court has endorsed this view. The CBI is investigating one or two cases, and the culprits will be punished. The Modi government has brought a strong law with hefty punishments against paper leaks."

On the low representation of OBCs, SCs, and STs at high posts in the bureaucracy who were involved in budget making, Goyal said most of them were recruited under the Congress regime. He questioned Congress about why they didn't give higher representation to these categories at the time of recruitment.

"In the last ten years, the Modi government has given higher representation to OBCs, SCs, and STs in UPSC exams. Today, the UPSC examination is held in 22 languages, and it allows people from rural areas and the poor to appear and get a seat in the higher bureaucracy. It was Congress that made UPSC an exam for higher-ups in society," he said.

On tax terrorism, Goyal said, "Crony capitalism was at its worst during the UPA regime. All those who looted the country, who defrauded the banking system, and who received coal blocks or telecom licenseseverything without due process involving corrupt practicesare now talking about tax terrorism. The Supreme Court has cancelled over 190 coal blocks and 122 telecom licenses for charges of corrupt practices."

Goyal further said, "Many false statements were made by the Leader of the Opposition on Monday that even the Honourable Speaker had to repeatedly interject and ask the Leader of the Opposition to maintain the dignity of the house."

The minister accused Rahul Gandhi of making irresponsible statements and giving childish speeches that were full of fakes.

"India is currently the fastest-growing major economy in the world and a corruption-free country. In the last three years, the country has grown by over 8 per cent; last quarter's growth in FY24 was 8.2 per cent. Rating agencies are upgrading India's growth projections," he said.

Goyal said, "The country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is growing at its best. Every single child in India is empowered to shape his or her destiny. Youth are becoming more job creators than job seekers."

