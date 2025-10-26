Piyush Goyal set for Brussels visit, to hold high-level discussions as India-EU instensify efforts for FTA

New Delhi [India], October 26 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, will visit Brussels, Belgium, on October 27-28 to hold high-level discussions with Maros Sefcovic, Executive Vice-President and European Commissioner for Trade of the European Union.

The Minister's visit comes at a crucial stage in the ongoing India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, as both sides intensify efforts to conclude a comprehensive, balanced, and mutually beneficial trade agreement at the earliest, as per a statement by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. Building on the momentum generated by the 14th round of negotiations held earlier this month, the Minister's visit aims to provide strategic direction and political impetus to the talks.

"Discussions are expected to cover key areas of the proposed FTA, including market access, non-tariff measures, and regulatory cooperation. The visit will also serve to review progress achieved so far and to identify areas requiring further convergence," the Commerce and Industry Ministry said.

The Minister's engagements in Brussels will include a bilateral meeting with Commissioner Sefcovic, followed by a working dinner, during which both leaders are expected to reaffirm their shared ambition to strengthen the India-EU trade and economic partnership.

This visit takes place against the backdrop of the India-EU partnership gaining renewed strategic depth following the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier this year. The two leaders had underscored the importance of a future-ready trade relationship that advances prosperity, sustainability, and innovation on both sides.

Goyal's visit to Brussels marks an essential step in translating that shared vision into concrete outcomes. It reflects India's steadfast commitment to deepening engagement with the European Union, one of its largest trading partners, and to advancing an agreement that contributes to resilient supply chains, sustainable growth, and a rules-based global trading system.

The Minister will head to Belgium post his visit to Germany.

