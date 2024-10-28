Piyush Goyal set for two-day Saudi visit aiming to further trade ties

New Delhi [India], October 28 : Minister Piyush Goyal is set to fly to Saudi Arabia on a two-day visit starting Tuesday. The commerce ministry, in a statement, said Goyal's visit aims to further deepen the India-Saudi Arabia strategic partnership and explore new avenues of trade, investment, and economic cooperation.

Goyal will also participate in the 8th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, a crucial platform that brings together global leaders, investors, and innovators.

Additionally, Goyal will inaugurate the Diwali Utsav at Lulu Hypermarket in Riyadh, and interact with the vibrant Indian community, Indian-origin Chartered Accountants and emerging leaders of the Indian diaspora from various walks of life.

Goyal will also unveil the One District, One Product (ODOP) Wall at the Indian Embassy, promoting India's rich cultural heritage and local craftsmanship on a global scale.

The visit to Riyadh for the eighth FII will lay a strong foundation to advance business-to-business engagement and deepen strategic partnerships.

His participation will highlight India's rapid economic growth, its focus on sustainable development, AI, and the immense opportunities in sectors like renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing.

On the sidelines of the FII, Goyal will engage with prominent global investors. These interactions aim to strengthen investor confidence, facilitate investment flows, and promote India as a preferred global investment destination, aligning with the Make in India initiative

The Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with key Saudi ministers, including the Minister of Commerce, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Minister of Investment, and Minister of Energy, to discuss collaborative efforts in energy transition, digital transformation, and trade facilitation.

Goyal will co-chair the 2nd Ministerial Meeting of the Economy and Investment Committee under the India-Saudi Strategic Partnership Council, focusing on sectors like agriculture, food security, energy, technology, and infrastructure.

