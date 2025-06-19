Piyush Goyal showcases India's strategic economic vision at India Global Forum 2025 in London

New Delhi [India], June 19 : Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, showcased India's strategic global outlook and economic leadership at the India Global Forum (IGF) 2025 in London today, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry added in a statement.

The release stated that the Minister's visit marks a significant moment following the historic signing of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in May 2025.

Delivering the keynote address at the IGF Mainstage Plenary Session titled "From Agreement to Action: The UK-India FTA," the Union Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to transitioning the FTA from a negotiated text into a transformative economic partnership. He was joined in conversation by the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds.

Union Minister Goyal described the FTA as a reflection of shared ambition between two vibrant democracies. He stated that the agreement not only enhances bilateral trade but also demonstrates India's ability to negotiate balanced and future-oriented trade frameworks aligned with its national interests.

Outlining the next phase of implementation, Goyal highlighted key priorities such as strengthening institutional mechanisms for joint governance, unlocking early benefits for SMEs and startups, and facilitating smooth mobility of skilled professionals across sectors.

On June 19th, the Union Minister participated in a special session on "UK-India Science, Technology and Innovation Collaboration" at the Science Museum in London.

The session explored opportunities for UK stakeholders to contribute to India's expanding investments in digital public infrastructure, sustainable manufacturing, and green technologies.

Discussions also covered efforts to make India a global manufacturing hub through Make in India, PLI schemes, and enhancing collaboration in sectors such as fintech, artificial intelligence, and creative industries.

The Free Trade Agreement's role in deepening cooperation in critical technologies, defence production, and advanced manufacturing was also highlighted. The session further examined how innovations like UPI and CoWIN can be scaled globally through bilateral collaboration.

The Minister's participation underscores India's continued commitment to strengthening its comprehensive strategic partnership with the United Kingdom.

By leveraging the India-UK FTA, both nations aim to unlock new avenues in goods, services, technology, and innovation for shared prosperity.

