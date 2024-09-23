Piyush Goyal stresses on exploring new opportunities in digitalisation, trade with Australia

Sydney [Australia], September 23 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has emphasised the growing economic ties between India and Australia during his meetings with industry leaders and government officials in Sydney.

Goyal on Monday shed light on discussions aimed at deepening trade, investment, and economic partnerships between the two nations.

Highlighting the significance of the India-Australia partnership, Goyal stated, "Wonderful to join @BCAcomau and the Indian industry delegation to discuss India's growth and future opportunities for collaboration between both sides."

"From Mumbai to Melbourne, the India-Australia economic compass points to shared prosperity and we explored new avenues to strengthen our trade, investment, and economic ties," he said.

Goyal's visit focuses on exploring potential sectors for collaboration that could further enhance bilateral economic relations.

Among the key areas discussed during his meetings was digital infrastructure, which has been a growing focus in India's development strategy.

During his visit Goyal also met with Robin Khuda, the Founder and CEO of AirTrunk, a leading data infrastructure company in the Asia-Pacific region.

He shared insights into their conversation, posting on X, "Got introduced with the Founder and CEO of AirTrunk, Mr. Robin Khuda. Discussed India's digitalisation growth and the significant potential for collaboration in the data infrastructure sector between India & Australia."

With India rapidly advancing in digitalisation, the conversation between Goyal and Khuda centred on opportunities for investment in data centres, cloud computing, and technology-driven infrastructure.

The meeting underscored the potential for joint ventures and partnerships in the tech sector, which is critical to India's goal of becoming a global digital hub.

Goyal is in Australia to participate in the 19th India-Australia Joint Ministerial Commission meeting to be held in Adelaide on September 25. He is set to co-chair the meeting with Minister of Trade and Tourism of Australia Don Farrell on Wednesday.

During the meeting, both countries will discuss ways to elevate bilateral economic engagement further.

During his three-day visit, Goyal will also participate virtually at the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework meeting on Tuesday.

The Union Minister will also interact with leading Australian and Indian CEOs, industry leaders, and representatives from Australian pension funds to highlight the vast opportunities for investment in India.

