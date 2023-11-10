Piyush Goyal to visit US next week for Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation engagements

New Delhi [India], November 10 : Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is set to visit San Francisco in the US from November 13-16 to attend various official engagements of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

As per a release from his Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Friday, Goyal will also interact with eminent businesspeople, prominent academics, US officials and industry leaders during the visit to further strengthen the economic and commercial relations partnership between the two nations.

The Commerce and Industry Minister will participate in the third in-person IPEF Ministerial meeting from November 13-14, 2023, which is likely to see significant updates on the progress of negotiations.

The Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with the US Secretary of Commerce, USTR and ministers from other IPEF partner countries on the sidelines of the IPEF Ministerial.

The Minister will be representing India at the IPEF Leaders' Meeting and the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) - IPEF Investor Forum meeting on November 16, 2023.

The Minister would also be representing India at the APEC Economic Leaders Engagements from November 15-16, 2023.

India has been invited to the 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting 2023 as a 'Guest Economy'.

During the visit, the Commerce and Industry Minister will have bilateral meetings with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, USTR Katherine Tai and representatives from various sectors and industries.

These meetings will focus on addressing trade barriers, promoting investments, and fostering greater cooperation in areas such as technology and innovation.

One of the key focuses of the visit will be the joint event, co-chaired with US Commerce Secretary, Gina Raimondo on the "India-USA Innovation Handshake Initiative", with the aim to lift up and connect the two sides' dynamic startup ecosystems, address specific regulatory hurdles to cooperation, and promote further innovation and job growth, particularly in emerging technologies.

The Commerce and Industry Minister will also participate in the investors' roundtable along with one-to-one meetings with CEOs. He will also interact with various stakeholders, such as students, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and the Indian diaspora.

Minister Goyal is expected to interact with globally renowned technology, entrepreneurship, and academic communities in the Bay Area, specifically in the Silicon Valley, to undertake focused discussions with American companies looking to invest or expand in India across sectors: electronics (including semiconductors), technology, and FinTech.

