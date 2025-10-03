Piyush Goyal undertakes official visit to Singapore to strengthen strategic, economic partnership

New Delhi [India] October 3 : Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal undertook a three-day official visit to Singapore to further strengthen bilateral economic and trade relations between the two countries.

The visit highlighted India's strong growth trajectory, commitment to investment-led reforms, and the vast opportunities available for global partners across manufacturing, infrastructure, financial services, and the green economy.

During his engagements with Singapore's leadership, Goyal called on Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of Singapore, where discussions focused on strengthening trade and investment linkages, enhancing cooperation in innovation and digital connectivity, and exploring new opportunities in sustainable development.

He also met Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs, where both sides reaffirmed strategic trust and alignment on regional and global economic priorities.

In his bilateral meeting with Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry, the discussions centered on further deepening industrial and trade cooperation between India and Singapore.

A major highlight of the visit was the Business Roundtable on Foreign Direct Investment in the Manufacturing Sector, which was attended by key decision-makers from AmCham, EuroCham, the German Chamber of Industry & Commerce, and other business leaders.

Delivering the keynote address, the Minister underscored India's robust economic growth, pro-investment policies, and strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening its position as a global manufacturing hub.

In addition to these leadership engagements, Goyal also held strategic business meetings with leading Singaporean corporates and institutional investors. At SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC), discussions focused on India's fast-growing Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) sector and the need to fast-track the India-Singapore Skilling Centre for MRO professionals in collaboration with Indian universities.

CapitaLand Investment conveyed its commitment to expand renewable energy solutions for data centres in Maharashtra, while also exploring opportunities in industrial parks, worker housing models, and potential entry into credit financing.

Royal Golden Eagle (RGE) shared updates on its tissue and pulp operations in India, discussed operational challenges, and expressed interest in knowledge exchange on sustainable forestry and reforestation practices. Meetings with Bryan Yeo, CEO-Designate, GIC, and Dilhan Pillay, CEO, Temasek, focused on scaling up India-focused portfolios across infrastructure, hospitality, renewable energy, financial services, and urban development.

The visit reaffirmed the strong and growing strategic and economic partnership between India and Singapore, with both sides agreeing to deepen cooperation in manufacturing, infrastructure, the green transition, the digital economy, and financial investments.

