Piyush Goyal unveils plan in Rajya Sabha for Ram Mandir, Ayodhya's transformation as per PM Modi's commitment

New Delhi [India], February 10 : In an address to the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Piyush Goyal unfolded the visionary plans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the journey from spiritual consciousness to national development.

Goyal highlighted Modi's ambitious vision to transform India into a developed nation by 2047, underscoring the Prime Minister's farsightedness, innovative thoughts, and comprehensive ideas.

Goyal expressed confidence in the forthcoming "Amrit Kaal" (auspicious time), foreseeing India's evolution into a developed and prosperous nation under the guidance of the Amrit generation.

The minister underscored the importance of expanding consciousness from devotion to Ram to a collective commitment towards the nation.

The narrative further delved into PM Modi's unwavering commitment to the construction of the Ram Mandir at the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

Goyal emphasized that no force in the world could deter the construction of this monumental symbol.

In 1989, Prime Minister Modi initiated the Ram Shila Poojan, a significant step that involved public participation, with people contributing stones and bricks for the temple's construction.

Goyal said, "PM Modiji had resolved to build the Ram Mandir at the Ram Janmabhoomi site. No force in the world could stop the construction of the Ram Mandir. In 1989, Prime Minister Narendra Modiji initiated the Ram Shila Poojan, where people donated stones and bricks for the temple construction. He continued to march forward with the seed mantra derived from Goswami Tulsidas's saying, 'Ram kaaj karibe ko aatur'."

The foundation stone-laying ceremony emerged as a symbol of this movement, with PM Modi organizing a yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya alongside Honorable Lal Krishna Advaniji. This journey aimed at creating awareness nationwide about the symbolic importance of a leader, or "charioteer," as depicted in scriptures.

The report continued to narrate how witnessing a humble tent dedicated to Lord Shri Ram moved PM Modi, leading him to pledge his return to Ayodhya only when the temple construction commenced.

This pledge was fulfilled following the Supreme Court's verdict, marking the beginning of the grand Ram Mandir.

As the Supreme Court's verdict came to fruition, PM Modi visited Ayodhya, conducting the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony for the temple.

In support of the Ram Mandir, a massive signature campaign was orchestrated under PM Modi's leadership, with 10 crore signatures collected nationwide.

The coverage extended to PM Modi's international outreach during the 1998 International Ramayan Summit in Mauritius, where he shared insights into the movement, gaining recognition from the global community.

Shifting gears to the political landscape, the report highlighted the significant victory of the BJP under PM Modi's leadership in 2014, forming a majority government.

Even then, the commitment to building the Ram Mandir was reaffirmed through the BJP's resolution letter.

Goyal said, "In 2014, under his (PM) leadership, the BJP achieved a landslide victory, forming a majority government. Even then, the BJP's resolution letter expressed the commitment to building the Ram Mandir. I believe that whatever commitment PM makes, he fulfills it. When 140 crore citizens came together in unity, they celebrated on January 22".

Goyal expressed his belief in PM Modi's commitment, quoting the Prime Minister's statement, "This is not just a temple; it is the temple of India's Vision, philosophy, and direction."

The temple was portrayed as a symbol of India's developmental journey and a pilgrimage site for its rich heritage.

Goyal said, "The way Ayodhya is emerging as a new smart city, with a remarkable railway station built by our Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, showcases the grandeur of the Ram Mandir. The Maharishi Valmiki airport by our Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, stands as a testament to Ayodhya's transformation into a Vedic city".

Goyal added, "The city, illuminating the Vedas, has the world's largest solar street lights being installed. PM Modi, in his decision, initiated the lighting of one crore poor families' homes using solar power initially. This not only provides free electricity to them but also opens up opportunities for them to sell excess power, thereby increasing their income".

The city's enlightenment through the installation of the world's largest solar street lights underscored PM Modi's commitment to sustainable and inclusive development, providing free electricity to one crore poor families and offering avenues for income generation through excess power sales.

