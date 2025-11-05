Piyush Goyal welcomed by New Zealand Trade Minister during visit for FTA talks

Wellington [New Zealand], November 5 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, was welcomed by New Zealand's Trade and Investment Minister, Todd McClay, as he arrived in New Zealand to review the progress of the ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations between the two countries.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Goyal expressed his delight at being in New Zealand to take stock of discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

He conveyed gratitude to his counterpart, Todd McClay, for the warm welcome and reaffirmed India's commitment to expediting the process for a comprehensive and mutually beneficial economic partnership.

Goyal stated, "Delighted to be in New Zealand to review the progress of the ongoing FTA negotiations. Grateful to my good friend and counterpart, Todd McClay, for the warm welcome."

Goyal noted that both sides are looking forward to accelerating the negotiations to enhance market access, promote investments, and create new growth opportunities for businesses from both nations.

During his visit, the minister will also hold interactions with industry leaders and investors to explore new avenues for collaboration and investment between India and New Zealand.

The minister is on an official visit to New Zealand from November 5 to engage in discussions with Todd McClay, Minister for Trade of New Zealand, on the ongoing FTA negotiations.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a release that the visit reflects the shared commitment of both countries to expedite the FTA process and build a more comprehensive and mutually beneficial economic partnership.

The fourth round of India-New Zealand FTA negotiations commenced in Auckland on November 3, 2025, marking an important step in deepening the bilateral trade and economic dialogue between the two nations.

During the visit, Goyal will participate in a series of high-level engagements aimed at strengthening trade, investment, and innovation linkages between India and New Zealand.

These include a dedicated interaction with prominent members of the New Zealand business community and the visiting Indian business delegation, facilitating greater collaboration between the private sectors of both countries.

A New Zealand-India Business Forum will be held in the afternoon in Auckland, followed by a community interaction event with members of the vibrant Indian diaspora.

A Fireside Chat will also take place between Goyal and New Zealand's Minister for Trade, Todd McClay, moderated by Simon Bridges, CEO of the Auckland Business Chamber.

The dialogue will focus on advancing trade cooperation, identifying new areas of economic convergence, and enhancing collaboration in innovation, technology, and sustainable growth.

