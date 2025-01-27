Piyush Goyal's talks with Oman minister focused on advancing CEPA negotiations

New Delhi [India], January 27 : Commerce minister Piyush Goyal began his Oman visit with an "engaging and excellent" meeting with his counterpart Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Goyal wrote that the talks focused on advancing negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), strengthening trade and investment ties, and exploring avenues to further deepen the bilateral partnership.

"Looking forward to a productive Joint Commission Meeting tomorrow," he further wrote.

Goyal is on a two-day visit to Oman, Oman, where he will participate in the 11th Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with Qais bin Mohammed bin Moosa al-Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Sultanate of Oman from January 27-28, 2025.

This visit underscores the importance that India attaches to its trade and investment ties with Oman, one of its important trading partners in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) with bilateral trade estimated at over USD 8.94 billion in 2023-2024.

During the visit, the two leaders are expected to hold wide-ranging discussions on trade and investment and the global economic situation.

The talks on India-Oman CEPA which are at an advanced stage are likely to get further impetus during the visit. Both sides are negotiating and exploring a commercially significant, balanced, equitable, ambitious and mutually beneficial CEPA.

A business delegation is accompanying Goyal for the Joint Business Council meeting between FICCI and the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

On the sidelines, the Minister is also expected to meet Sultan bin Salim Al Habsi, Minister of Finance and Chairperson of the Ministerial Committee for CEPA, Sheikh Dr. Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidy, President, Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) apart from holding interactions with representatives of Oman industry and Indian community.

