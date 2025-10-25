Piyush Pandey played a pivotal role in raising awareness about UJALA scheme: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Oct 25 The Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA) scheme, launched a decade ago, has become a grand success and the credit for raising awareness goes to Piyush Pandey — a Padma Shri recipient and architect of the Indian advertising — Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

Over a decade ago, on January 5, 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi entrusted “me with rollout of the ambitious UJALA (Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All) scheme to revolutionise India's energy consumption by promoting efficient lighting solutions,” Goyal posted on X social media platform.

“We focussed on reaching every household not just through policy, but through powerful messaging that touched hearts, and that's where Piyush Pandey stepped in,” said Goyal.

An ardent admirer of PM Modi’s vision, he crafted a beautiful and compelling video and dedicated it to the people of India.

The message resonated with the people and his creative brilliance played a pivotal role in raising awareness about energy conservation.

“It has not only led to significant savings on electricity bills for crores of households but also contributed to a substantial reduction in carbon emissions,” the minister remarked.

Introduced as the Domestic Efficient Lighting Programme (DELP) and later rebranded, UJALA set out to revolutionise household lighting by providing affordable energy-efficient LED bulbs, tube lights, and fans to millions of Indian homes.

As of January 6, 2025, the UJALA scheme had distributed 36.87 crore LED bulbs, making it one of the most widely adopted initiatives in the country.

This effort, jointly undertaken by the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and DISCOMs under the Ministry of Power, sought to make energy-saving technologies accessible while addressing challenges such as high electrification costs and carbon emissions.

Over the past decade, UJALA has evolved into the world’s largest zero-subsidy domestic lighting programme, exemplifying India's commitment to reducing energy consumption, enhancing environmental awareness, and fostering economic efficiency.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor