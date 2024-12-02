Piyush Sahdev Stars in and as 'Chandra Dev', Streaming Now on Hari Om OTT

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2: Hari Om OTT, India's first OTT platform dedicated to stories from our Vedic history, presents Chandra Dev. This will be the first show in the 'NavaGraha' series. The new series will trace the history and journey of the nine celestial bodies and deities. Other than 'Chandra Dev', the platform will also roll out series on and titled as 'Rahu', 'Ketu', 'Brihaspati Dev', 'Shukra Dev', 'Budh Dev', 'Mangal Dev', 'Surya Dev' and 'Shani Dev'. 'Chandra Dev' stars popular actor Piyush Sahdev in the titular role. This series is streaming now on Hari Om OTT.

'Chandra Dev', is celebrated in ancient lore as the second luminary of the solar family, balancing the brilliance of Surya with his tranquil, soothing glow. His life is interwoven with themes of love, devotion, and redemption, making him one of the most compelling figures in Indian Vedic history. The show brings to life the incredible story of how Chandra Dev defeated the demon king Bali and became the world's guardian with Brahmadev's blessing.

Piyush Sahdev said on his role, "I took on this role because no one had ever told the story of Chandra Dev, and I believed audiences would be curious about his lifewhy the lunar eclipse happens, and what drives his powerful energy. Also during the shoot, I rarely spoke to anybody on the set, and remained in my zone to give an authentic portrayal. On the last day, I apologized to my co-actors for being so distant."

He also added, "Many who met me on set felt Chandra Dev's presence more than mine, and couldn't see Piyush at all. This role also revealed a side of Chandra Dev that was aggressivesomething rarely shown. It was the first time in over a decade I had to go clean-shaven for a role, and seeing myself like that was a strange, transformative experience. The dialect was challenging too, drawn directly from scriptures, adding another layer of authenticity to the portrayal."

Angira Vats, Head of Content at Hari Om OTT, shared her thoughts, "We are glad to have the exceptional actor Piyush Sahdev portray the iconic role of Chandra Dev. We selected this subject because it showcases a powerful story of love, devotion, and redemption, which makes Chandra Dev one of the most significant and revered figures in Indian Vedic history. This will be the first time the unbelievable story of Chandra Dev is showcased on Indian OTT or television. At Hari Om, we focus on bringing untold stories of our Vedic history in their most authentic and grand form."

Chandra Dev is now available for the audience to experience on Hari Om OTT.

