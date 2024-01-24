Planify’s Pro Subscription Plans: The Ultimate Financial Subscription for Savvy Investors

Whenever you search on Google to find the best financial newsletter or subscription to keep yourself updated with the best stocks, financial news, stock prices, etc, multiple options pop up. But have you ever noticed that all these options are restricted to the listed companies? But what about the unlisted market? Is there any single platform that covers everything about unlisted space ranging from research reports to financial news about unlisted companies to stock prices and upcoming IPO etc?

Planify, the biggest startup platform to invest in Startups, pre-IPO & Unicorns, has announced the launch of its Pro subscription plan, offering cutting-edge financial insights and tools at an affordable annual subscription fee of Rs 2,499 to early birds.

The Pro subscription plan is designed to cater to the needs and goals of investors who crave the edge and want to elevate their game to the next level. By subscribing to the plan, investors can access a range of exclusive features and benefits that will help them make informed and profitable investment decisions in Startups, pre-IPOs and Unicorns.

Pro: Elevate Your Game to Pro-Level

With Pro, investors can enjoy:

– Personalized investment opportunities, tailored to investors' unique risk appetite and goals, maximizing the returns.

– Membership in Planify's angel network, where investors can access exclusive investment opportunities in curated startups, and MSMEs.

– Comprehensive research reports on Startups, pre-IPOs & Unicorns, with in-depth analyses from Planify's financial analyst team of experts covering from financials to events to target price too.

– A screener tool to filter and compare various investment options based on various parameters such as sector, stage, valuation, and more.

– Stay up to date with the latest hidden gems, plus get rich insight into companies, shares, and commodities.

– Exclusive invites to webinars and events, where they can network with industry titans, get insights from investment masters, and stay ahead of the trends with Pro's VIP access.

– A detailed, card-based guidance system, where they can track their investment journey, get tips and suggestions, and monitor their progress.

– Community discussion boards to interact with other investors, share insights, and get feedback on their investment strategies.

– The latest news and trends in the startup ecosystem with premium articles and newsletters delivered to their inbox.

Innovative Solutions, Affordable Access –

Planify's Pro subscription plan is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and affordability. By making in-depth financial insights accessible to all, Planify is bridging the gap between financial aspirations and reality. The vision is clear – to democratize access to the tools and knowledge required for informed investment decisions.

“We believe that financial empowerment should not be a privilege, but a right,” says Mr. Rajesh Singla, Founder & CEO at Planify. “With the Pro subscription, we are not just offering a plan; we are delivering a promise – a promise to empower every investor, regardless of their financial standing, with the tools they need to thrive in today's complex private market.”

Unlock the Future of Finance –

Investors, both seasoned and aspiring, are invited to unlock the full potential of their financial journey with Planify's Pro subscription plan. The gateway to advanced features and exclusive benefits is now open, and the journey towards financial empowerment awaits. Visit Planify's Subscription Page to embark on this transformative experience.

About Planify:

Planify is the biggest startup platform to invest in Startups, pre-IPO & Unicorns. Planify is an integrated marketplace that connects entrepreneurs with investors for hassle-free equity fundraising, helps liquidate early investors to sell their existing investments in startups, and provides an opportunity for new investors to invest in Startups, pre-IPO, and Unicorns. Planify's vision is to become the go-to place for the angel investing, entrepreneurship, and startup wave in India & Its mission is to fund every entrepreneur to help them gain early access to financial and strategic capital, to propel their company's growth.

Planify is proud to state that it has a set of 10,000 accredited investors who have been actively investing in over 300 vetted startups on our platform & Planify has helped facilitate over ₹250 cr. worth secondary investments, earning them a minimum annual return of 50%. Planify has also facilitated over 31 successful exits where a cumulative investment of Rs. 3.1 Cr. (Rs. 10 Lakh per company) is presently valued at Rs. 17 Cr., providing absolute returns of ~450% and CAGR returns of a whopping 117% every year.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sakshi Ambasta

sakshi.ambasta@planify.in

