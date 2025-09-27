Planman Consulting launches 'NECTAR: Centre for Longevity, Mental Health & Lifestyle' to take lifespan Science to the masses

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 27: Renowned as the maverick management guru and disruptor of traditional education, Dr. Arindam Chaudhuri, is now becoming India's leading voice on Longevity Science and Preventive Healthcare, transforming lives with his "Live Long, Lead Strong" initiative launched under the aegis of NECTAR, Centre for Longevity , Mental Health & Lifestyle. Backed by an unparalleled blend of scientific expertise and a vision to democratize health and wellness, this world-class centre for applied research has launched a 5-hour workshop to empower individuals and organizations with a science-backed blueprint for leadership, happiness, success, and extended lifespans.

The initiative is being lead by Dr. Arindam Chaudhuri the founder of Planman Consulting. Armed with over 40 certifications from global institutions including Harvard, Stanford, Mayo Clinic and Johns Hopkinsspanning Public Health, Longevity Science, and Lifestyle MedicineDr. Chaudhuri, brings a wealth of knowledge to this revolutionary workshop of NECTAR. Joined by a stellar team of faculty, including a Global Netflix-featured authority on Longevity & Epigenetics, a Harvard-Yale certified Mental Health expert, a nationally acclaimed General Physician, and an International Martial Arts & Tai Chi champion, the program offers practical, experiential lessons.

A PhD holder in leadership from the University of Buckingham, three-time National Award-winning filmmaker, 3rd Dan Black Belt in Kick Boxing, and author of 14 bestsellers, Dr. Chaudhuri is a global speaker who has inspired audiences at Harvard Business School, Imperial College, IIT, and the Indian Army. His lifelong commitment to eradicating inequality and championing science-based living fuels this transformative initiative. Needless to say his core competency of Leadership forms the root of the workshop which aims to create health conscious leadership in corporate India committed to enhancing health and lifespan of their employees as well.

Addressing India's silent epidemic of workplace stress and mental health issuescosting employers ₹1.1 lakh crore ($14 billion) annuallyNECTAR's blueprint tackles absenteeism, presenteeism, and turnover with proven strategies. Highlights include science-based longevity habits that can add up to 24 years to lifespans, mindfulness and CBT techniques reducing stress by 20-30%, and preventive healthcare measures boosting workforce resilience. With India's 65% overburdened workforce and a 25% post-COVID anxiety surge, the urgency for such interventions is undeniable, offering a $3-$36 ROI per $1 spent.

Dr. Chaudhuri, celebrated for disrupting MBA education by taking it door to door and founding the world's largest B-School, now extends his mission to make longevity and mental strength accessible to all. His vision of a not so distant future where people thrive to 130-150 years, free from costly drugs and stress, is encapsulated in this workshop where he uses his concept of 'NECTAR for Longevity' and explains how Nutrition, Exercise, Cognitive vitality, Tests & Technology, Addiction Avoidance & Rest are the scientifically proven founding pillars of healthy living.

"I have been writing on the 'Desirability of Living Forever' since 2009 and incorporating the importance of healthy living in my workshops and books since then, and have now decided to make it a core part of my lectures with help of a team of highly qualified professionals. Indians need to know that good health costs very less but the long run cost savings and resultant happiness can be financially and mentally life altering. This to me, isn't just a programit's a crusade to reclaim your health, wealth, and destiny," says Dr. Chaudhuri, the man behind NECTAR.

