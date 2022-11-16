Planman Motion Pictures turns 20 and announces plans to start three new projects in the coming year!!

Circa 2002, a group of enthusiastic professionals who consult blue chip companies on various aspects of management and policy, want to bring about professionalism in the world of cinema and start their journey.

Helmed by Management Guru, Dr Arindam Chaudhuri of IIPM, with pure love for cinema and tempered with the discipline of an institution and a consulting organization marched into the domain of spotlights, studios, cameras, and celluloid. The rest as they say is Entertainment.

was born with the release of their first film Strokes and Silhouettes (Saanjhbathir Roopkathara) on 8th November 2002 exactly two decades back.

Due to the management background of the Founder Dr. Arindam Chaudhuri, he became one of the initial leaders & core group members of the corporatization movement for the Indian Film Industry even before the launch of the first mainstream Bollywood film.

He worked with the FICCI FRAMES committee under the guidance of the doyen of Bollywood, Yash Chopra, to lobby for industry status for Bollywood. The first mainstream Bollywood movie of PMP, 'Rok Sako To Rok Lo', thus got launched in a grand event of FICCI FRAMES itself with the Mahurat Shot given by Yash Chopra himself, in the presence of Bollywood Legends Amitabh Bachchan & Hema Malini with a much-appreciated speech to the entire audience by Dr Arindam Chaudhuri.

Two official invites at Cannes, 5 National Awards, 4 Filmfare Awards and countless other awards & top notch festivals later, Planman Motion Pictures is now all set to become one of the most important Producers from India. While PMP's film Rok Sako To Rok Lo was the first film ever to premiere on Mobile Phones way back in 2004 and in 2002 Strokes & Silhouettes (Saanjhbathir Roopkathara) became the 1st regional film to be distributed by Hollywood's Columbia Tristar, PMP's Do Dooni Chaar became the India entry vehicle for Hollywood's Walt Disney as its first live-action Hindi film in 2010 and The Last Lear became the first English Feature of none other than Amitabh Bachchan-- the Doyen of Indian cinema!

Today with 9 films under its belt in 3 languages and genres ranging from drama to comedy and romance to thriller, the vibrant team with fire in their bellies promises to deliver --Entertainment. For the world. Apart from winning 3 National Awards, Planman boasts of the credibility of having had 15 National Award Winning Actors - from The Big B to Rishi Kapoor to Konkona Sen to Sunny Deol to Naseeruddin Shah having worked in their films.

Says, Dr Arindam Chaudhuri, "This year we first and foremost plan to release a very very special film that got stuck for a bit too long -- Rituparno Ghosh's last film, Sunglass. It is the maestro's only mainstream comedy film. We have also finalized a script based on a female-centric story from Ramayana for which we are looking at finalizing the cast soon. We are at the scripting stage of a period film in the alternate history genre. And finally, we are setting up our UK office and planning our first totally international cinema for the world market for which the script has been finalized."

While Planman Motion Pictures had been lying a bit low for a few years, they did launch in between India's most credible film awards-- the Power Brands Bollywood Film Journalists' Awards in 2017. "Yes, it is India's first absolutely transparent AWARDS DECIDED BY MORE THAN TWO DOZEN FILM CRITICS THROUGH AN OPEN BALLOT ONLINE VOTING SYSTEM. Now after five years, I believe we have laid the foundation of an award that India and the film industry can trust and garnered enough credibility to take the next leap and take it big!"

With lots of good wishes flowing in from industry well-wishers , films lined up for release, new projects coming up and a unique Open Ballot Transparent Awards ready to take the next big leap-- Planman Motion Pictures looks all set to launch a big 20th-year celebration indeed

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor