Plantation Drive: Saraf Furniture pledges 1 million plants for 1 million customers

Saraf Furniture, a leading manufacturer of Sheesham wood furniture, has vowed to plant one million saplings to commemorate its one-millionth customers

August 19: On August 15, 2022, Saraf Furniture observed India’s 76th Independence Day as the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ at their factory outlet in Sardarshahar. Saraf Furniture has actualized this National Day of Pride to affirm that they will plant 1,000,000 trees as a gesture of gratitude to their 1,000,000th customer. This initiative is called “Har graahak ke naam ek pedh”. To put it another way, a tree is planted in honour of each customer who became a part of the Saraf Family. They assert that the confidence and commitment of their customers have allowed them to surpass the one million family mark.

On this occasion, Raghunandan Saraf, CEO and founder of Saraf Furniture, remarked, “One million is certainly causing for celebration, but what matters most is what we’re giving back to our customers and our country. Independence day was the optimal moment to celebrate the triumph with our nation and extended family by launching the plantation campaign. After all the COVID and terrible impacts we’ve experienced over the past two and a half years, we should all redouble our efforts to save the Earth, and one of the best ways to do so is by planting trees.”

Saraf furniture’s factory outlet in Sardarshahar, Rajasthan, commemorated this Mahotsav by planting 500,000 saplings out of a total of 1 million. The rest will be given to the people of Sardarshahar, and the company will guide how to plant them properly. They will be planting four sorts of plants that are valued for their therapeutic properties as well as their prevalence. Palash, Ber, Jhilmil, and Peepal are the four types of plants that fall under the category of plants. Researchers have demonstrated that plants can contribute to a reduction in the levels of pollutants.

The company is discussing its expansion ambitions, employment opportunities offered for the residents and acing in delivering all other corporate social responsibility. Although it is headquartered in a very small town of Sardarshahar, the company views its responsibility to the community and the country. Raghunandan Saraf and his family have been staunch advocates for modern causes like women’s equality in the workplace, promoting education and maternity leave for working mothers. They organized a campaign to raise awareness about the importance of these concerns among the communities. Saraf Furniture will extend its offline presence in major cities around the nation to reach more clients and provide employment opportunities.

