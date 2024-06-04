Plasser India Signs MoU with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, India's First University Specializing in the Transportation and Logistics Sector

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 4: Plasser India, a subsidiary of Plasser & Theurer group from Austria, renowned globally for designing and manufacturing state-of-the-art machines for track maintenance, track laying, and track renewal, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) in Vadodara, India's first university specializing in the transportation and logistics sectors.

The MoU was officially signed by Prof. Manoj Choudhary (Vice-Chancellor - Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya) and Mr. Siegfried Fink (Managing Director - Plasser India) in the presence of the Sh. Ashwini Vaishnaw (Hon. Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology), senior officials of Railway Board, GSV and Plasser India.

As per the MoU, Plasser India and the GSV, a central university under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, will collaborate in the fields of research, teaching, and training of students to deepen their understanding of the scientific, technological, and management topics pertaining to the rail sector. Both entities will work together to support the development of the academic curriculum as well as the executive programs relevant to the rail infrastructure sector. Additionally, they will explore potential synergies for joint research, partnerships with international institutes and internship and placement opportunities for the students of GSV.

This pioneering industry-academic partnership is set to drive innovation, promote cutting-edge research, and elevate the skill set of the future workforce, ensuring sustained growth and development within the rail sector.

