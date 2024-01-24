PlastFocus 2024 - The Premier Confluence of the Plastics Industry Set to Kick Off on February 1st, 2024

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], January 24: PlastFocus 2024, heralded as the most significant event for the plastics industry, is poised to kick off on February 1st, 2024. Being held at the world-class, expansive YASHOBHOOMI (IICC), Dwarka, New Delhi, the entire 1,00,000 sq. mts. exhibition space has been booked to capacity, marking it as the largest gathering in the industry's history. Scheduled from 1st to 5th February, PlastFocus 2024 - an Evolved Plastics Exhibition for the best plastics manufacturing technologies is gearing up to be the nucleus where the entire plastics industry converges for five days of innovation and collaboration.

Organised by Triune Exhibitors Pvt. Ltd. and powered by the Plastic Machinery Manufacturers Association of India (PMMAI), PlastFocus 2024 is supported by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers and the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Govt. of India.

India, a pivotal force in global plastics production, houses over 20,000 processing units, solidifying its status as a multi-billion dollar industry. This sector not only significantly contributes to India's economy but also employs approximately four million people, underscoring its socio-economic importance. Additionally, India stands as a major global supplier, exporting 1.5 million metric tons of polymers in 2021.

In the context of such a dynamic industry, events like PlastFocus 2024 play a crucial role in shaping its trajectory. As India's plastic consumption has surged 23-fold to 21 million tons between 1990 and 2021, an event like PlastFocus becomes a pivotal global platform to showcase innovations and technologies propelling the industry forward amid projections of substantial growth in the coming decades. The event aligns with the government's vision to position India as a global manufacturing hub for plastics.

Bringing the Industry Together

Cyril Pereira, Managing Director of Triune Exhibitors Pvt. Ltd., sheds light on the event's uniqueness, stating, "We have developed an App specifically for PlastFocus that not only provides all data about the Expo to the visitors and Exhibitors but also has an innovative matchmaking feature that will distinctively connect genuine buyers with suitable sellers. Besides over 250 live machines on display and from raw materials to polymers, molds, and dyes, every aspect of the production chain will be represented, providing attendees with a comprehensive view of the industry's capabilities."

Covering a massive 100,000 sqm area, the event boasts over 1200 stalls and exhibitors from India and abroad including 50 foreign exhibitors from 18 countries and the expected visitor footfall of over 2 lakh. Some of the prominent exhibitors participating in PlastFocus 2024 are Mamata Machinery, Rajoo Engineers, Windsor Machines, Milacron, Pelican, JP Extrusion, Shibaura Machines, and Neelgiri Machines among others.

Tushar Parikh, Chairman of the Plastics Machinery Manufacturers Association of India (PMMAI), enthusiastically envisions the event, stating, "PlastFocus 2024 is set to present cutting-edge technology through live machines, allowing attendees to witness these innovations in action. It's an opportunity to discern the distinctions between machines manufactured in India and their global counterparts."

Focusing on Sustainability - Recycling Pavilion

What sets this Expo apart is its dedicated focus on sustainability, emphasizing the industry's commitment to environmental responsibility. Attendees can explore a myriad of initiatives, including a recycling pavilion with state-of-the-art machinery, and innovative solutions aimed at minimizing the environmental footprint of plastics.

About PlastFocus:

PlastFocus is India's flagship event in the field of plastics, raw materials, processing machinery and finished goods. This premier event of the plastics industry showcases the latest in technology, sustainability, and market trends. PlastFocus 2024 is the second edition of this Expo; the first, called PlastIndia, was held in 2019. With a legacy of fostering industry connections, PlastFocus is the go-to platform for processors seeking cutting-edge solutions. For more information, visit https://www.plastfocus.org/

