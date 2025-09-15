Platinum Crest Agro Ventures to Build Zimbabwe's Largest Sugar Mill with USD 170 Million Investment

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 15: In a landmark move to strengthen India-Africa cooperation in agriculture and trade, Indian enterprise Platinum Crest Agro Ventures Pvt. Ltd. has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Government of Zimbabwe to establish the country's largest and most advanced integrated sugar complex. The project, with an investment commitment of US$ 170 million, marks a new chapter in bilateral collaboration.

The signing took place during the India-Africa Summit at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi, in the distinguished presence of His Excellency Dr. Constantino Chiwenga, Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, along with Her Excellency Stella Nkomo, Zimbabwe's Ambassador to India, and senior Zimbabwean ministers. Representing Platinum Crest Agro Ventures were directors Mr. Ritesh Kulkarni, Mr. Sudesh Gavhane, Mr. Nitin Kadam, and Mr. A. Patel.

The project is poised to deliver transformative benefits to Zimbabwe's economy and people. Key highlights include:

- A 3,500 TCD sugar plant, expandable up to 10,000 TCD, ranking among Zimbabwe's largest facilities.

- A 60 KLPD ethanol distillery, scalable to 150 KLPD, advancing ethanol blending and export potential.

- 20 MW cogeneration and 5 MW solar power capacity, ensuring a fully renewable energy footprint and enhancing energy security.

- Employment generation with 1,500 direct jobs and approximately 15,000 indirect jobs, fostering rural development.

- Outgrower schemes for thousands of farmers, enabling inclusive growth and prosperity.

- Positioning Zimbabwe as a regional export hub for SADC and COMESA markets, boosting trade competitiveness.

This integrated agro-industrial project is expected to be a flagship model of India-Zimbabwe partnership, aligning with Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's vision of deepening India's engagement with Africa across agriculture, renewable energy, and sustainable trade.

By combining cutting-edge technology, farmer participation, and renewable energy solutions, the sugar complex will not only uplift Zimbabwe's rural economy but also serve as a benchmark of South-South cooperation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor