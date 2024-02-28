Platinum EVARA Embraces the Spirit of the Women's Premier League with #IGotThis

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28: The rise of women's cricket in our country has been nothing short of inspirational and it offers the perfect platform for Platinum Evara, platinum jewellery aimed at the young woman segment. As a brand that stands for a celebration of womanhood, the rise to prominence of women's cricket provides an ideal backdrop to bring the brand world alive.

Platinum Evara has been associating with cricket since last year, via Jemimah who is the face of the brand. The integration with WPL takes that journey further and builds upon the foundation of Platinum EVARA's "Becoming Me," which highlighted Jemimah's inspiring journey from passionate six-year-old to a cricketing icon.

In today's world, a wave of positive, confident femininity is reshaping perceptions and empowering young women to embrace their journeys. They do so with a lot of self-belief, by defining their own self-worth, by embracing their strengths and flaws alike. This growth makes them the individual they want to be. In the realm of cricket too, this journey comes to life, historically dominated by men, players like Jemimah, are rewriting the rules. They're redefining what it means to be a woman in a male-dominated sport, using the cricket field as a canvas for their unique expressions of strength and skill. These women have navigated through scepticism to stand tall in the league, facing every doubt head on. Armed with a profound self-belief they counter any obstacle in their own distinctive, extraordinary way. #IGotThis - is a celebration of the unique, powerful journey of women in sports and beyond, embodying the spirit of resilience, confidence. It's about recognizing and honoring the quiet strength and the inner belief that propels young women to chart their own courses, on the cricket field and in life, with assurance and grace.

#IGotThis is a series of five dynamic social first content pieces, each centred around a doubt that Jemimah eliminates with a simple phrase. Beyond this content, the brand will chronicle her journey through the WPL with key candid BTS moments, instances of her practicing, playing, reflecting, in conversation or even taking a break between games. Episodic branded content will go live as spikes to this association. The Platinum Evara's Instagram handle during this period will transform into Jemimah's loudest cheerleader, using #GoPlatinumGirl to rally fans and support for her. Fans will be invited to share messages of support for Jemimah, participate in contests & win giveaways. The intent is to foster a sense of community among fans, while also amplifying the brand's presence during the tournament.

In addition, the brand will leverage contextual signals from the game to engage with audiences by tapping into real time events as they unfold in the matches she plays. Dynamic, contextual creative assets will be deployed amidst our audience cohorts that have an affinity for the game. For instance, if Jemimah hits a six a contextual branded creative will be deployed real time in sync with this event. These real-time assets will attempt to match the energy of the match - celebrating every triumph through the game.

"The WPL was an opportunity for collaboration beyond content alone. Platinum Evara will chronicle Jemimah's journey through the tournament, rally fans around her and allow us to make a powerful contextual statement. #IGotThis campaign speaks to those overcoming challenges with a quiet sense of self belief. Jemimah embodies this perfectly, we're happy to cheer her on and inspire other women to know they've got this too!" said Sujala Martis, Consumer Marketing Director, PGI-India.

"Collaborating with Jemimah on #IGotThis was just like our metal, Platinum - extraordinary. Her effortless embrace of the brand's spirit made crafting the campaign a delightful journey; she's a perfect fit. As for the campaign, we navigated the questions that women cricketers often face with the help of a cricketing metaphor. Once you watch the films, you'll see how she gracefully tackles them. What's also rather beautiful is that her responses, stemming from her journey, serve as a comforting inspiration to girls all over the country to dream big and embark on their own journey of self-discovery, self-confidence, and, most importantly, self-love," Kajol Jeswani, Group Head & Tenzin Wangdi, Creative Director, Famous Innovations.

Jemimah shared her thoughts on her journey and the campaign and said, "I am excited to join Platinum EVARA's campaign once more and champion the essence of self-belief that has been my constant companion as I chartered my own unique cricketing journey. The Women's Premier League stands as a testament to the dedication and perseverance of female cricketers nationwide who followed their passion, unperturbed by the doubts, naysayers, and obstacles with that one unwavering thought - I Got This. While the journey has been riddled with challenges, the rewards have been deeply gratifying. Through my personal narrative of #IGotThis, I hope to continue to inspire and empower women to always believe in themselves, have unwavering faith in their abilities and relentlessly pursue their dreams, while staying true to their core."

The season's latest Platinum EVARA collection is available across leading jewellery retail stores in India.

For more information, please visit the website platinumevara.com.

Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organisation with the vision to develop the global platinum jewellery market as a new demand source for platinum. It was formed in 1975 with specialist teams dedicated to growing the global platinum jewellery market through consumer and trade-facing programmes in the four key jewellery markets of China, India, Japan and USA. Since then, jewellery development has demonstrated a strong track record in delivering results. Through various programmes, both direct-to-consumer and in collaboration with jewellery retailers and manufacturers, PGI creates consumer ounce demand by first identifying opportunities for platinum in jewellery, and then developing them with partners. It also aims to build an enduring commitment to platinum in jewellery. PGI's consumer marketing and educational programmes are focused on developing awareness and an appreciation for platinum's unique properties as a precious metal for fine jewellery.In addition, PGI works globally with collaborative partners running extensive marketing programmes in the four main platinum jewellery markets of China, Japan, USA and India. These markets are staffed with experts in strategic planning, marketing, retail, design and business development.

PGI is funded by the leading platinum producers of South Africa, as well as through co-funded programmes with the jewellery industry.

Purity Assurance Program

PGI has partnered with TUV India Pvt. Ltd. to implement a robust audit programme to ensure the purity of platinum under its programme. TUV is one of the country's first certification bodies and has been closely associated with the quality revolution in India. Under Platinum Guild India's quality assurance programme, each individual piece of jewellery has an assured purity as high as 95%. And as a proof of this assurance, every piece is stamped 'Pt950' and comes with a tamper-proof quality assurance card that distinguishes authentic platinum from other jewellery.

A Unique Identification Number is also stamped on the jewellery in addition to the detailed description of the piece you choose for yourself. Our quality assurance programme is in place to ensure transparency and that the platinum the consumer buys is of the highest quality. After all, that is what true value is all about.

