Moscow [Russia], May 30: From April 11 to 13, 2024, the Indo-Russian Education Summit was held in New-Delhi - the first large-scale specialized event aimed at establishing new and developing existing contacts in the field of humanitarian cooperation between two countries.

At the opening ceremony of the Summit, Denis Alipov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of India, Denis Gribov, Deputy Minister of Education, Pavel Shevtsov, Deputy Head of Russian Federal Agency for Humanitarian Cooperation "Rossotrudnichestvo", Ratan Vatal, Member-Secretary of the Economic Advisory Council of the Prime Minister of India, Dr. Girdhar Gyani, President of the Association of Medical Providers, and other officials made welcoming remarks.

During the Summit, panel discussions and round-tables discussions on Russian-Indian cooperation in the field of education and science were held. A large-scale exhibition of Russian education was also organized and attracted a great number of visitors. The Summit was attended by 60 Russian universities, including Plekhanov Russian University of Economics. Indian applicants showed special interest not only in the English-language Bachelor's and Master's degree programs of Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, but also in the possibility of studying at in postgraduate and MBA programs.

Founded in 1907, today, PRUE is the largest educational and scientific center for training of highly qualified specialists. The university has 15 branches, including 4 abroad.

Only in Moscow about 20 000 students have already chosen PRUE of Economics because of international recognition of educational programs, high demand for graduates in the job market, practice-oriented programs, ample opportunities for academic mobility, a complex of modern educational buildings in the center of Moscow, well-developed infrastructure and many other advantages.

Teaching process is based on using the latest educational and information technologies, which makes learning high-qualified, interesting and practice-oriented. For example, the classic Bachelor of Economics in International Business program in English provides high-quality training in all disciplines that form a competent and in-demand professional for global markets, which includes international management, international marketing, customs regulation, business analytics and etc. Graduates will be able to work both in Russia and in any other country in the world.

Having leading positions in Russian and international rankings, Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, together with the implementation of educational programs, is developing a powerful research center established at the university. The university successfully operates scientific schools and centers, whose employees are actively involved in solving fundamental and applied problems of socio-economic, scientific and technical development of Russia and the whole world.

For example, scientists of the PRUE have invented a polymer composite material with an antimicrobial effect based on microspheres of divalent copper oxide, which has no analogues in Russia and in the world. It can be used to create medical and agricultural products.

In the PRUE laboratory was created a new type of degradable polyethylene the most popular packaging material. It decomposes 80 times faster than usual.

In the very near future, the wheels of cars will also change. We will forget about the punctured tires forever. Eternal tires were invented in Russia. Wheels made of a new heavy-duty elastomer are already being tested in the laboratory of PRUE.

Scientists of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics developed effective models for the Russian economy in the context of sanctions.

In addition to high-quality, time-proved education, PRUE has an interesting student life. These are various events, International and All-Russian forums and conferences, excursions to the offices of well-known companies, internships.

There are wide opportunities for students in Business Incubator 2.0 - a platform for creating and developing business. Business Incubator is expert opinions, business community, grants, pitch sessions, co-working and much more.

Students of the PRUE are actively working on projects in the field of information technology and AI. The university is developing esports and cyberspace with VR-zones in general.

PRUE has national teams in 17 sports. The university also provides opportunities for creative activities. Many people are attracted to volunteering.

Plekhanov Russian University of Economics is a symbiosis of classical fundamental education and innovative technologies, science and creativity, talent and hard work. The university provides thousands of opportunities to realize potential.

