Plexconcil announces dates for PLEXCONNECT 2024, India’s only export-focused international trade fair for plastics in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26: After successfully organizing India’s first ever export-focused international plastics exposition, PLEXCONNECT 2023 in June this year, The Plastics Export Promotion Council of India (PLEXCONCIL) will organise the second edition, PLEXCONNECT 2024, India’s only export-focused international trade fair for plastic industry from 7 to 9 June 2024 in Mumbai.

“PLEXCONNECT 2023 was a great success for the plastics industry, and despite being our maiden venture into organizing our very own international scale trade fair for plastics exports, the exhibition generated business inquiries valued at over USD 16.1 million, while deals valued at about USD 5.3 million were finalised during the 3 days. Several foreign country delegations expressed their interest in continuing their business with India and the exhibition received international interest with over 80 Indian embassies and high commissions promoting the exhibition,” said Hemant Minocha, Chairman, PLEXCONCIL.

The Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Anupriya Patel was the chief guest, while Santosh Sarangi, IAS, Addl. Secretary & DGFT, was the Guest of Honor.

At PLEXCONNECT 2023, more than 25 companies from Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh participated under the state pavilions. 400 buyers from 51 other nations participated at the RBSM and 4161 business meetings were held. 7000+ trade visitors attended the show. The event was supported by the Dept. of Commerce, Dept. of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises as well as 10 plastics associations from across India.

India exports products of plastics to over 200 countries, and given the shift in global trade dynamics, we believe there is a significant chance to expand India’s plastics exports both in developed and emerging marketsto become a major hub for global sourcing. The upcoming edition is poised to welcome 900 International Buyers from 100+ countries, 25,000 trade visitors and cover 20,000 sq mtrs space”, said Sribash Dasmohapatra, Executive Director,PLEXCONCIL.

India has witnessed a huge growth in plastics trade in the past ten years, rising from USD 19 billion in 2013-14 to USD 37 billion in FY 2022-23. India’s plastics exports have contributed immensely to this growth witnessing a CAGR of 4.8%. In FY 2022-23, India’s plastics exports stood at USD 12 billion with potential to reach USD 25 billion by 2027.

The second edition, PLEXCONNECT2024 to be held at Bombay Exhibition Centre (NESCO), Goregaon, from June 7 to 9June, 2024 at Hall No 2 & 3, NESCO Mumbaiaims to further the Council’s objectives in achieving its export target and foster greater collaboration between Indian industries and the global plastics industry.

The global plastics trade is a USD 1.1 Trillion market and global plastic production has been growing at a rate of 8.2% pa since 1950. "As mentioned by the CIM, Piyush Goyal, the Indian plastic sector still has a lot of territory to cover even as we entice global giants to source from and invest in India,” said Dhruv Sayani, Convener, PLEXCONNECT 2024 Sub-Committee.

For over six decades PLEXCONCIL, with the active support from Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has been driving and accelerating the exports growth of the Indian Plastics industry. Through the second edition, the Council intends to bring a larger number of the industry players, MSMEs in particular, into the exporter fraternity and help them expandtheir global footprint. “The first edition, PLEXCONNECT 2023, received overwhelmingly positive response from the industry, in terms of the overall efforts as well as quality of buyers who visited the show. We expect much greater participation and further aim to bring unique buyers in the second edition as well to ensure wider benefit to our member exporters,” concluded Sribash Dasmohapatra, Executive Director, PLEXCONCIL.

The Plastics Export Promotion Council (PLEXCONCIL) – which acts as a bridge between the Industry and the Government - was established by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Department of Commerce, Government of India on 15th July, 1955, as a non-profit organisation. It was one of several Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) launched by the Government to project India's image abroad as a reliable supplier of high-quality products in order to give a boost to the country’s exports.

PLEXCONCIL is the apex body of the plastics industry in India and represents over 2,900 exporters who manufacture/export plastics products ranging from plastics raw materials to semi-finished and finished items. The Council has its headquarters in Mumbai, and regional offices in New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

