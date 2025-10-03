PLI scheme for textiles: Centre extends last date for new applicants till Dec 31

New Delhi, Oct 3 In view of the overwhelming and enthusiastic response from industry stakeholders, the government on Friday decided to extend the last date for receiving new applications under the PLI scheme for textiles till the end of December this year.

The application portal will now remain open till December 31, 2025, offering another opportunity to prospective investors to participate and benefit from the scheme, according to statement issued by the Ministry of Textiles.

The decision to extend the deadline follows the receipt of large number of applications in the latest invitation round, started from August 2025, from sectors including Man-Made Fibre (MMF) Apparel, MMF Fabrics and Technical Textiles.

Interested applicants may submit their proposals through the official online portal.

The reopening of the application window is a direct response to the industry's continued appetite for investment under the PLI scheme, reflecting increased market demand and confidence in domestic textile manufacturing, the statement said.

The PLI scheme for textiles was approved with an outlay of Rs 10,683 crore in September, 2021, to promote production of MMF apparel, MMF fabrics and products of technical textiles in the country to enable textile sector to achieve size and scale and to become competitive.

The MMF exports rose to around Rs 525 crore in FY 2024–25 (from Rs 499 crore in FY 2023–24), while technical textile exports climbed to Rs 294 crore, up from Rs 200 crore the previous year.

The Centre’s PLI schemes across sectors have played a key role in transforming India from a country that was heavily reliant on imports to a serious contender in global manufacturing with investments exceeding Rs 1.76 lakh crore flowing in. There have been major gains in output, exports, and employment generation due to these schemes.

The production impact has been remarkable with total sales by PLI participants exceeding Rs 16.5 lakh crore, reflecting impressive growth in key sectors such as textiles, electronics, pharmaceuticals and automotive.

