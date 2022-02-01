PLI schemes have potential to create 60 lakh new jobs: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday said that the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes have the potential to create 60 lakh new jobs and additional production of 30 lakh crore during the next five years.

"Production Linked Incentive (PLI) in 14 sectors for achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat has received an excellent response, with potential to create 60 lakh new jobs and an additional production of 30 lakh crore during next five years," Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha.

She also said that a scheme for design-led manufacturing will be launched to build a strong ecosystem for 5G as part of PLI scheme.

The Finance Minister in the Union Budget also announced an additional allocation towards the solar PLI scheme.

"To facilitate domestic manufacturing for the ambitious goal of 280 GW solar power by 2030, additional allocation of Rs. 19,500 crore to be made for PLI for manufacturing of high-efficiency modules, priority to fully integrate units from polysilicon to solar PV modules," she said.

As part of the PLI scheme, Union Budget 2022-23 has proposed to launch a scheme for design-led manufacturing to build a strong ecosystem for 5G.

( With inputs from ANI )

