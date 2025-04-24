Plumbex India 2025 Inaugurated in New Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 24: The World Health Organization (WHO) recently highlighted a milestone achievement: in 2019, there were 300,000 fewer diarrheal deaths globally compared to 2014, thanks to improved sanitation. Yet, over 1.8 billion people worldwide still lack access to safe drinking water, and nearly 40% of India's populationincluding an estimated 163 million people without basic drinking water servicesgrapples with severe water stress, underscoring the urgent need for innovation in Water management, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH). Against this critical backdrop, Plumbex India 2025 was inaugurated today at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, reaffirming the event's role as India's premier platform to accelerate sustainable solutions for the nation's water challenges.

Plumbex India is supported by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, and the AMRUT 2.0 Mission (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in recognition of its efforts to promote innovative plumbing solutions and water management technologies.

Organized by the Indian Plumbing Association (IPA), the three-day event (24th-26th April) brings together over 125+ exhibitors, policymakers, and global experts to drive innovation and collaboration in addressing India's water crisis. Sh. Gurmit Singh Arora, President of the Indian Plumbing Association, underscored the transformative role of plumbing: "Access to clean water and sanitation is a critical pillar of public health, safeguarding communities and fostering sustainable futures. The Swachh Bharat Mission has already averted an estimated 300,000 diarrheal deaths between 2014 and 2019. Now, with initiatives like PlumbexIndia 2025, we are leveraging technology and partnerships to achieve water security and ensure equitable access for all."

Positioned as a catalyst for sustainable water stewardship, PlumbexIndia 2025 will drive global momentum towards resource-resilient infrastructure. This flagship event unites innovators and water management and plumbing product manufacturers spotlighting scalable technologiesfrom intelligent water-saving/ water efficient sanitary fixtures and sanitaryware redefining efficiency in urban and rural landscapes.

Country Partner

Denmark, as the partner country for Plumbex India 2025, is presenting advanced Danish water management technologies, strengthening global partnerships to address water challenges.

Key Resource Launches at the Inauguration

The event witnessed two landmark launches:

1. 2025 Uniform Swimming Pool Code - India: The revised Swimming Pool Code is a safety and sustainability guideline to standardize swimming pool design, water treatment and maintenance in swimming pools, ensuring water efficiency and public health compliance.

2. IPA-JLL Whitepaper on "Best Practices in Water Management": The collaborative report, unveiled by the Indian Plumbing Association and JLL, showcases actionable strategies from India's leading commercial and residential facilities. It highlights how tailored, innovative approachessuch as smart water networks and AI-driven resource optimizationhave driven measurable gains in efficiency, cost savings, and environmental sustainability.

3. Spotlight on Inclusive Growth and Innovation

PlumbexIndia 2025 also hosted two pivotal symposiums to address systemic challenges and opportunities in the sector:

* Symposium: "Plumbing Entrepreneurship: Towards Viksit Bharat @2047": Focused on empowering startups and MSMEs, this session explored how entrepreneurship can drive India's ambition to become a developed nation by 2047 in addition to promoting plumbing as a lucrative career option for youngsters.

* Symposium: "Pink to Blue - Women in Plumbing": Celebrating women's growing role in a traditionally male-dominated sector, this dialogue highlighted initiatives to boost gender diversity through skill development, mentorship programs, and leadership opportunities.

* Symposium: The Role of Water Audits and Reuse in addressing Urban Water Scarcity is planned on 25th April. This session will explore the critical role of water audits in identifying inefficiencies, leakages, and areas for conservation within urban water systems. It will also highlight the importance of water reusesuch as greywater recycling & treated wastewaterin creating resilient, sustainable solutions to address growing urban water scarcity.

Celebrating Excellence in Water Stewardship

The IPA also honoured industry pioneers with its Awards of Excellence 2025, recognizing leaders driving transformative change in water management in the following categories:

* Distinguished Leader - 2025

* Outstanding Leader - 2025

* Emerging Leader - 2025

At PlumbexIndia 2025, cutting-edge innovations like smart water networks, AI-driven leak detection, rainwater harvesting solutions, and circular wastewater treatment models take centre stage. These technologies align with global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), aiming to build climate-resilient communities and reduce India's water demand-supply gap.

Key Speakers at PlumbexIndia 2025

* Mahendra Singh Payaal, Chief Program Officer, NSDC

* Ajit Pai, Chairman, Urban Arts Commission

* G Ashok Kumar (IAS), Former Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Ministry of Jal Shakti

* Sumouleendra Ghosh, Partner and Global Lead - Water Sector, KPMG (India)

* Avinash Mishra, Chairman, Water Audit Council & Former Adviser, NITI Aayog

* Dr. V. K. Chaurasia, Joint Adviser, CPHEEO, MoHUA

* Gurmit Singh Arora, National President, Indian Plumbing Association

About PlumbexIndia

PlumbexIndia is India's largest exhibition of water, sanitation and plumbing. It has served as a catalyst for policy advocacy, innovation, and public awareness, driving India's journey toward water security. Plumbex India 2025 stands as a pivotal convergence of innovation and collaboration, directly addressing the pressing need for sustainable water solutions in India and setting a benchmark for global best practices in water management and public health.

For more information, please log on to www.indianplumbing.org or email us on acep@indianplumbing.org.

