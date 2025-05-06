Plumbex India 2025: Strategic Collaborations and Whitepaper Launch to Revolutionize Urban Water Management

New Delhi [India], May 6: Plumbex India 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, saw transformative announcements poised to reshape India's approach to urban water challenges, with a focus on scalable solutions for the built environment. The launch of a futuristic whitepaper and a strategic partnership underscored the event's role as a catalyst for sustainable development.

Plumbex India 2025 is supported by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, and the AMRUT 2.0 Mission (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, in recognition of its efforts to advance sustainable water stewardship.

Organized by the Indian Plumbing Association (IPA), the day convened policymakers, global experts, and industry leaders to drive forward critical dialogues and partnerships. Sh. Gurmit Singh Arora, National President of the Indian Plumbing Association, emphasized the urgency of collective action: “Water audits and reuse frameworks are no longer optional—they are imperative for India's survival. Through collaborations like today's MoU and the IPA-JLL Whitepaper, we are equipping stakeholders with tools to bridge the demand-supply gap and build climate-resilient cities.”

Key Resource Launches and Collaborations

The day witnessed landmark announcements aimed at accelerating India's water security goals:

IPA-JLL Whitepaper on “Best Practices in Water Management”:

This collaborative report, unveiled by the Indian Plumbing Association and JLL, showcases actionable strategies from India's leading commercial and residential facilities. It highlights how AI-driven resource optimization, smart water networks, and greywater recycling have driven measurable gains in efficiency (up to 40%), cost savings (20–30%), and environmental sustainability. The whitepaper aligns with global benchmarks like LEED and GRIHA, offering a roadmap for compliance with India's evolving regulatory mandates. IPA-CEEW Strategic MoU:

A Memorandum of Understanding between the IPA and the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) was signed to advance urban water resilience. The partnership will focus on: Implementing city-level treated wastewater reuse plans and reducing non-revenue water losses.

and reducing non-revenue water losses. Conducting water audits for municipal bodies, real estate developers, and industrial complexes.

for municipal bodies, real estate developers, and industrial complexes. Developing policy frameworks and knowledge products to mainstream circular water practices.

Symposium Spotlight: Addressing Urban Water Scarcity

“The Role of Water Audits and Reuse in Addressing Urban Water Scarcity”

This pivotal session explored actionable solutions for India's growing urban water stress. Moderated by Nitin Bassi (Program Lead, CEEW), the panel featured insights from:

Mr. G Ashok Kumar (IAS), Former, Director General of National Mission for Clean Ganga(NMCG), Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India

Former, Director General of National Mission for Clean Ganga(NMCG), Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India Mr. Ajit Pai , Chairman, Urban Arts Commission

, Chairman, Urban Arts Commission Mr. Sumouleendra Ghosh , Partner and Global Lead – Water Sector, Government and Public Services, KPMG (India)

, Partner and Global Lead – Water Sector, Government and Public Services, KPMG (India) Mr. Avinash Mishra , Chairman, Water Audit Council & Former Adviser, NITI Aayog

, Chairman, Water Audit Council & Former Adviser, NITI Aayog Mr. Gurmit Singh Arora , National President, Indian Plumbing Association (IPA)

, Partner and Global Lead – Water Sector, KPMG (India) Ms. Saiba Gupta, Programme Associate, Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW)

Key Recommendations:

Mandate water audits for large-scale urban projects to identify inefficiencies and leakage hotspots.

for large-scale urban projects to identify inefficiencies and leakage hotspots. Scale AI-driven leak detection systems , which can reduce non-revenue water by 25%.

, which can reduce non-revenue water by 25%. Incentivize greywater recycling and treated wastewater reuse in residential and commercial complexes.

