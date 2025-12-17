PM EDRIVE achieves 3.4x higher annual EV growth than FAME II: Report

New Delhi [India], December 17 : PM EDRIVE delivered 1.13 million EVs with half the subsidy per vehicle compared to FAME II, according to a new study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW). The report highlighted that the government now gives less subsidy to buyers, but the sales numbers went up significantly. The PM EDRIVE scheme offers an incentive of INR 5,000 per kilowatt-hour, which is exactly half of the INR 10,000 offered under the previous FAME II scheme. Despite this reduction, the annual vehicle sales volume is much higher now.

The data shows that PM EDRIVE achieved an annualised volume of 1.13 million vehicles, while FAME II managed 0.33 million. This represents a huge jump in how many people buy electric vehicles. The total money set aside for the new scheme is Rs 109 billion, slightly less than the Rs 115 billion for the old one. However, the new policy covers more types of vehicles, including electric ambulances and trucks, which shows a broader focus.

Karthik Ganesan, Fellow and Director - Strategic Partnerships, CEEW, said, "The shift from FAME II to PM EDRIVE marks an important inflexion in India's EV policy. Delivering 1.13 million electric vehicles with lower per-unit incentives suggests that parts of the market are beginning to stand on their own. At the same time, the variation in outcomes across vehicle categories and states underscores why the next phase must focus on policy coherence, infrastructure readiness, and targeted interventionsrather than assuming uniform EV adoption across the country."

The study indicated that the type of vehicles people bought also changed. In the early years, e-rickshaws dominated the market. Now, electric two-wheelers take the lead with over 1.15 million units sold. The report also mentioned that electric buses and commercial four-wheelers saw steady growth.

However, the growth is not the same in every part of the country. The study noted that richer states like Delhi and Karnataka showed diverse adoption across cars, buses, and bikes. In contrast, states with lower incomes like Bihar still rely heavily on electric three-wheelers.

Apoorv Minocha, Research Analyst, CEEW, recommends that the government sets clear targets for 2030. "With demand firmly established, India's EV transition now depends on the clarity and consistency of policy signals to sustain and broaden adoption. Formalising the 2030 EV target, aligning state-level ambitions, improving data transparency, and recalibrating incentives based on real-world uptake will be critical to ensure that electrification spreads beyond a few segments and states to reach MSMEs, public fleets, rural markets, and informal transport operators," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor