PM focuses on health, announces 75,000 new medical seats and Nutrition campaign

New Delhi [India], August 15 : In the next five years, medical seats in the country will be increased by 75,000, announced PM Narendra Modi on Thursday from the ramparts of the Red Fort during his address on the 78th Independence Day.

PM Modi also highlighted that the government, in the past decade, has increased medical seats to nearly one lakh, but still around 25,000 students each year go abroad for medical studies. The decision to further increase medical seats will help these students.

"In the past decade, we have increased medical seats to nearly one lakh. Today, around 25,000 youths go abroad every year for medical education. Therefore, we have decided that in the next five years, 75,000 new seats will be created in the medical field," said PM Modi.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there has been an increase of 88 per cent in medical colleges in the country, from 387 before 2014 to 731 in 2024. Additionally, there has been an increase of 118 per cent in MBBS seats, from 51,348 before 2014 to 1,12,112 in July 2024. The ministry also added that there has been an increase of 133 per cent in PG seats, from 31,185 before 2014 to 72,627 as of now.

Highlighting the need for a nutritious diet for the youth and infants in the country, PM Modi added that the developed India of 2047 should also be a healthy India. To achieve that, the country will have to focus on the nutrition of children.

"Viksit Bharat 2047 should also be a healthy Bharat. And for a healthy Bharat, we need to focus on the nutrition of today's children starting now. Therefore, we have launched a nutrition campaign as the first phase of Viksit Bharat."

Referring to the Budget 2024, PM Modi also highlighted landmark initiatives announced by the government to train India's youth and become the skill capital of the world.

"Today, we see changes in the world, and the importance of skills has greatly increased. We want to give skills a new power, keeping Industry 4.0 in mind, and focus on skill development. We have implemented the Skill India program on a very large scale, and the budget has also been increased to promote skill development," said PM Modi.

