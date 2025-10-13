PM Gati Shakti brought speed, synergy, and sustainability to project execution says Piyush Goyal on 4 yrs of initiative

New Delhi [India], October 13 : Union Minister Piyush Goyal has praised the PM Gati Shakti initiative as it completes four years, calling it a game-changing effort in transforming India's infrastructure planning.

In a social media post, the minister highlighted that the initiative is driving seamless connectivity and improving logistics efficiency nationwide.

He stated, "Marking 4 years of #PMGatiShakti, a game-changing initiative by PM @NarendraModiji, which has transformed India's infrastructure planning through a 'Whole-of-Government' approach".

"By integrating various Ministries, States, Union Territories, and sectors on a single digital platform, PM Gati Shakti has brought speed, synergy, and sustainability to project execution," Goyal posted.

The minister also emphasised that PM Gati Shakti is not only enhancing coordination among different stakeholders but also acting as a cornerstone in India's journey towards a Viksit Bharat.

He added, "Driving seamless connectivity and logistics efficiency, PM GatiShakti stands as a cornerstone in our journey towards a Viksit Bharat".

Over the past four years, the initiative has played a key role in ensuring faster project delivery, better planning, and improved connectivity, thereby supporting the country's long-term infrastructure and economic growth goals.

PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (PMGS NMP) was launched in October 2021. It adopts a 'whole of the government approach' and 'cooperative federalism' to transform India's infrastructural landscape.

PM GatiShakti's objective is to improve multimodal connectivity, logistics efficiency and address critical infrastructure gaps for seamless movement of people, goods and services in the country.

As per the government, since the launch, substantial progress has been made, which includes the development of the geospatial platform, integration of multiple georeferenced data, provision of planning tools/software for planning infrastructure projects (including socio-economic infrastructure), and capacity building.

So far, 293 infrastructure projects amounting to Rs 13.59 Lakh crore have been evaluated through the NPG mechanism.

Under the PM GatiShakti initiative, as of date, 57 Central Ministries/Departments, including eight Infrastructure, 22 Social and 27 Economic & other Ministries/Departments, have been onboarded on PMGS NMP.

36 States/UTs have also been onboarded on PMGS NMP. Approximately 1,700 data layers, including 969 layers from States/UTs and 731 layers from central ministries/Departments, have been mapped and integrated on the PMGS NMP.

In the current Financial year 2025 - 2026, under the PM Gati Shakti, Standard Operating Process (SOP) for 50 Ministries/Departments has been finalised/revised.

A single Sign-On User Management System using NIC JanParichay has been implemented, through which access to PMGS NMP was provided to States/UTs. Twenty-eight infrastructure projects of Central Ministries were evaluated through the NPG mechanism.

About 25 workshops/training sessions (Ministry-wise) were conducted for training and capacity building of officers, wherein 100 officers participated. Under the Capacity Building initiative, more than 25000 officers got trained cumulatively.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor