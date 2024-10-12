PM GatiShakti being taken to international level, diplomatic engagements underway

New Delhi [India] October 12 : PM GatiShakti is being taken to international level and diplomatic engagements are underway between India countries such as Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Madagascar, Senegal and Gambia for promoting the use of PMGS and geospatial technology in the integrated planning of infrastructure.

The government is also considering providing access to non-government users for the data (non-sensitive and shareable) relevant to the planning of the infrastructure and developmental activities by the sector. Such access to the data shall be provided in the most secure manner, a Commerce Ministry release said.

PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (PM NMP) completed three years of its launch on Saturday. The initiative was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2021.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that PM GatiShakti has brought about a paradigm shift in how India plans and implements infrastructure projects.

"By integrating data from multiple ministries and states, we have created a more efficient, transparent, and outcome-driven system. The impact is visible in faster project execution, lower logistics costs, and better services reaching every corner of the country," he said.

PM GatiShakti has successfully laid the groundwork for multi-modal connectivity and accelerated economic growth, bringing synergy across ministries and states-UTs together, the release said.

In three years, the initiative integrated 44 central ministries and 36 states/UTs with more than 1600 data layers, making it a crucial tool for planning and executing infrastructure projects.

The release said over 200 big-ticket infrastructure projects have been evaluated by the Networking Planning Group (NPG) from the perspective of the principles of PM GatiShakti so far.

These infrastructure projects enhance logistics efficiency and synchronised implementation of projects.

Extending the PM GatiShakti to the social sector ministries, the focus is on increasing the usage of the programme for social development, identifying social gaps (schools, hospitals, anganwadis) using, and developing applications and planning tools for capturing data.

"This has enabled better infrastructure planning in essential areas such as primary healthcare, education, postal services, and tribal development, ensuring that even remote and underserved areas are part of India's infrastructure growth story," the release said.

It said that in the past three years, all 36 states and UTs have developed the PMGS NMP portals, aligned with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan platform to synchronise infrastructure assets and enhance regional development.

This unified approach has helped states streamline their capital investment for accelerating infrastructure development. Over 533 projects have been mapped by states and UTs on the PM GatiShakti portal.

Aligned with the National Logistics Policy (NLP), PMGS NMP has been instrumental in addressing critical infrastructure gaps, reducing logistics costs, and improving India's logistics performance, the release said.

According to the World Bank's 'Logistics Performance Index Report (2023), India's rank (38) has improved by six places from 44 in 2018.

The PM GatiShakti's data-driven approach is powered by GIS-based tools and a real-time monitoring system that enables faster and more informed decision-making.

"Taking PMGS to international level and for promoting the use of PM GatiShakti and Geospatial technology in the integrated planning of infrastructure, diplomatic engagements are underway with countries in the neighbourhood and other developing countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Madagascar, Senegal and Gambia," the release said.

The platform ensures that projects are aligned with national priorities and completed on time, minimising delays and reducing cost overruns, the release said, adding that this integration is key to meeting India's Net Zero by 2070 commitments, as the platform promotes the use of green infrastructure and sustainable logistics solutions.

The PMGS NMP has seen significant progress in capacity building through the institution of courses and workshops, the release said.

Over the last three years, five regional workshops have been conducted, covering all 36 States/UTs to facilitate knowledge sharing, best practices, and project demonstration by central and state governments. This initiative has seen significant progress in capacity building through the institution of courses and workshops.

A course on the PM GatiShakti, available on the iGoT platform, has already been completed by over 20,000 officials, the release said.

The NMP platform's emphasis on cross-sectoral cooperation and emerging technologies such as AI and IoT will further revolutionise infrastructure management and planning, the release said.

