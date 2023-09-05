PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Empowering Farmers Across India in 2023

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 5: Farmers are critical to a country's economy, lifestyle, and general development. They are the backbone of any nation, maintaining food security by producing crops and cattle that sustain the population. Aside from its economic importance, farming is profoundly ingrained in the cultural and social fabric of many countries, defining rural communities' way of life and sustaining traditional practices.

The agricultural sector's success and prosperity have a cascading influence on different industries, ranging from agribusiness and food processing to transportation and retail, and contribute significantly to a country's GDP. Furthermore, farmers frequently serve as environmental stewards, maintaining and preserving natural resources vital to long-term growth. Their dedication and resilience are critical to a country's progress and well-being, emphasising the need to support and empower this key community.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, a ground-breaking programme of the Indian government, remains a source of hope and support for farmers across the country. We present a complete picture of the PM Kisan Status in 2023 in this comprehensive press release, covering recent changes, instalment release dates, and how farmers can verify their status.

What is PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana?

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, launched under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister, is a trailblazing programme aiming at delivering critical financial assistance to farmers across India. This scheme ensures that farmers get an annual sum of Rs 6,000 straight into their bank accounts via the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism. This has changed the game for millions of farmers, giving them much-needed relief and assistance.

The Current Scenario: PM Kisan Status 2023

As we approach 2023, the PM Kisan Yojana remains a lifeline for the agricultural industry. The 14th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi was distributed to around 8.5 crore farmers across India only last month, on July 27, 2023. This infusion of capital elicited ecstasy among the rural community, considerably assisting agricultural efforts.

All eyes are now on the highly anticipated 15th instalment, which is set to be released in November-December 2023. This instalment has the potential to enhance the agricultural industry even further, reflecting the government's commitment to farmer welfare.

PM Kisan Status Check 2023: An Overview

For a quick snapshot of the PM Kisan Status in 2023, refer to the following details:

* Article Title: PM Kisan Status 2023

* Ministry: Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Ministry

* Beneficiaries: Small and Marginal Farmers

* Total released instalments: 14

* 15th instalment Expected Release Date: November-December 2023

* Official Website: [pmkisan.gov.in] (https://pmkisan.gov.in)

PM Kisan instalment Dates: A Historical Overview

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was initiated on December 1, 2018, and since then, farmers have been receiving regular instalments under the scheme. To date, a total of 14 instalments have been successfully transferred to farmers' bank accounts. Here's a chronological list of PM Kisan instalment dates:

* First instalment: February 24, 2019

* Second instalment: May 2, 2019

* Third instalment: November 1, 2019

* Fourth instalment: April 4, 2020

* Fifth instalment: June 25, 2020

* Sixth instalment: August 9, 2020

* Seventh instalment: December 25, 2020

* Eighth instalment: May 14, 2021

* Ninth instalment: August 10, 2021

* Tenth instalment: June 1, 2022

* Eleventh instalment: October 18, 2022

* Twelfth instalment: February 27, 2023

* Thirteenth instalment: July 27, 2023

* Fourteenth instalment: Expected in November-December 2023

Checking PM Kisan Beneficiaries Status 2023

For registered farmers, the PM Kisan Beneficiary List 2023 is now easily accessible on the official website, [pmkisan.gov.in](https://pmkisan.gov.in). It is highly advisable for all registered farmers to check this list. Here's how you can do it:

1. Visit the official website, [pmkisan.gov.in](https://pmkisan.gov.in).

2. On the homepage, look for the "list" button.

3. Enter the requested basic information, such as the name of your village block.

4. If your name appears on the beneficiary list, rest assured that you will receive Rs 2,000 under this scheme directly in your bank account.

PM Kisan's 14th instalment Status Check 2023

For those who have registered under the PM Kisan Yojana, the 14th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi was disbursed to their bank accounts on July 27, 2023. This instalment was released by Prime Minister from the Nagaur district of Rajasthan. To check your PM Kisan 14th instalment Status 2023, simply visit the official website of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi at [pmkisan.gov.in](https://pmkisan.gov.in).

How To Check PM Kisan Status?

For those eagerly awaiting information regarding the 15th instalment after receiving the 14th instalment, follow these steps to check your status:

1. Visit the official portal of the PM Kisan Yojana, [pmkisan.gov.in](https://pmkisan.gov.in).

2. On the homepage of the official portal, click on the "Beneficiary Status" option in the "Farmer's Corner" section.

3. A new page will open where you can access information about the PM Kisan Beneficiary Status using your registration number and mobile OTP.

Checking PM Kisan Beneficiaries List 2023 Village-Wise

Farmers can also check the PM Kisan Beneficiaries List 2023 village-wise by following these steps:

1. Visit the official website and select the "Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana Beneficiary List" on the homepage.

2. Provide information about your state, district, village, block, and more, then click on "Proceed."

3. The page will display the beneficiary list with the names of all eligible farmers in the village.

FAQs Related to PM Kisan Status 2023

For further clarity, here are some frequently asked questions:

Q: When will the 14th and 15th instalments of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi be released?

A: The 14th instalment under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi was released on July 27, 2023, and the 15th instalment is expected to be released in November-December 2023.

Q: What is the official website of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana?

A: The official website of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is [pmkisan.gov.in](https://pmkisan.gov.in).

Q: How can I get updates about the upcoming instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana?

A: You can get updates about the upcoming instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana through the official website.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana continues to be a beacon of hope for farmers, ensuring their financial well.

