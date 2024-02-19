PM Mitra Park in Navsari to augment Gujarat's textile industry

Navsari (Gujarat) [India], February 19 : The textile industry in the greater Surat region will greatly benefit from the PM Mitra Park that is proposed to come up in Gujarat's Navsari.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as part of his visit to Gujarat on February 22, will lay the foundation stone for the textile park.

In March last year, the central government announced the sites for setting up of seven PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) parks for the textile industry. The Parks will come up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Inspired by the 5F vision of the Prime Minister (Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign), the PM MITRA Parks is a major step forward in realising the government's vision of making India a global hub for textile manufacturing and exports. It is expected that these parks will enhance the competitiveness of the textiles industry by helping it achieve economies of scale as well as attract global players to manufacture in India.

State governments will provide contiguous and encumbrance-free land parcels of at least 1000 acres of land and will also facilitate the provision of all utilities, Reliable Power Supply and Water availability and Waste Water Disposal system, an effective single window clearance as well as a conducive and stable industrial/textile policy.

In Gujarat, the state government has given 1,140 acres of land to build PM Mitra Park.

The place where the PM Mitra Park is being built is mostly rural and job seekers will invariably be able to get employment near their villages.

"A total investment of Rs 25,000 crore is expected to come to this PM Mitra Park," said the President of the Federation of Gujarat Weavers' Welfare Association, Ashok Jeerawala.

Industrialists from Surat's textile industry will now be able to invest directly in PM Mitra Park.

"With the construction of this park, not only Gujarat but also the labourers of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal will get employment. High-tech textile machines will be installed in this industrial park," said Jeerawala.

"This park will be able to house 200 big units or 500 small units, and we are expecting investments to the tune of over Rs 25,000 crore and 2 lakh jobs," he added. "We can expect a 20 per cent rise in business, as the region is well connected with roads and airports."

