PM Modi chairs meet of chief secretaries; discussion on governance reforms held

New Delhi, Dec 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted the fifth meeting of the National Conference of Chief Secretaries on Saturday in New Delhi.

The event is currently underway at Bharat Mandapam.

The aim of the event is for the Centre and states to align their priorities for the national growth of the country.

In a posting on social media, the Prime Minister said that he had “insightful” talks, emphasising the significance of reform and performance for enhancing the administrative system of India.

“Had insightful discussions on various issues relating to governance and reforms during the National Conference of Chief Secretaries being held in Delhi,” PM Modi posted on X.

The conference for this year is pegged on the theme ‘Human Capital for Viksit Bharat’ and includes forums focused on early childhood education, schooling, skilling, higher education, and development in extra curriculum activities.

The conference also includes discussions on deregulation in states, technology in governance, and projects under Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The event is being organized by NITI Aayog in partnership with Union ministries and states.

The event holds the purpose of finalising a common roadmap to maximize India’s human capital potential.

