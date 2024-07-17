PM Modi hails the success of "Make In India" on global stage

New Delhi [India], July 17 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the "Make In India" initiative, which is propelling India's economy on the international platform. PM Modi in a post on the social media platform "X," reposted a post by MyGovIndia, that mentioned how local crafts are making a global impact.

MyGovIndia, citing various news publications, added a report in the post, "From Local Craft to Global Impact: The Made in India Success Story. The Made in India initiative showcases the phenomenal success of Indian-made products globally. From Indian bicycles to digital payments, India is taking the world by storm with its products. Learn about the journey of Made In India as it transforms international markets and captures global attention."

MyGovIndia refers to media reports of global demands for Made-In-India Bicycles. It further added that "Made in Bihar" boots are now part of the Russian Army's gear, which showcases the unexpected global reach of Indian products.

It also mentions reports of the high demand for Kashmir willow bats. Further, it hails India's first cooperative society, which expanded globally. "Amul is taking India's unique flavours to the world, launching its products in the US. This international expansion highlights the global appeal of Indian dairy products and Amul's commitment to spreading the taste of India worldwide," MyGovIndia added in the post.

Highlighting the success of the Unified Payment System, it added that the UPI system is now a global phenomenon that is enabling seamless digital payments in multiple countries.

The Make in India initiative was launched on September 25, 2014, to facilitate investment, foster innovation, build best-in-class infrastructure, and make India a hub for manufacturing, design, and innovation.

The Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in an official statement that the development of a robust manufacturing sector continues to be a key priority of the Indian Government. Since its launch, the Make in India initiative has made significant achievements and presently focuses on 27 sectors under Make in India 2.0. which is implemented across various Ministries/Departments, Central Government, and State Governments.

The government has taken a series of policy initiatives to improve the economic situation. These include the Atmanirbhar Bharat packages, the introduction of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme in fourteen (14) sectors, investment opportunities under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) and National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), India Industrial Land Bank (IILB), Industrial Park Rating System (IPRS), the soft launch of the National Single Window System (NSWS), etc. An institutional mechanism to fast-track investments has been put in place, in the form of Project Development Cells (PDCs) in all concerned Ministries and Departments of the Government of India, as per the Commerce Ministry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor