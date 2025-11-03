PM Modi inaugurates ESTIC 2025, launches Rs one lakh crore RDI Scheme Fund

New Delhi, Nov 3 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Emerging Science and Technology Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025 at Bharat Mandapam. During the event, he also launched the Rs one lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme Fund, aimed at strengthening India’s scientific and technological capabilities.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, “Today’s programme focuses on science, but before that, I want to speak about the historic win of the Indian women’s cricket team. The entire nation is proud of them for their remarkable achievement. I congratulate the team and extend my best wishes to all the players who have made India proud.”

Referring to India’s recent space success, the Prime Minister added, “Yesterday, ISRO successfully launched the Indian Navy’s GSAT-7R (CMS-03) communication satellite. I congratulate ISRO and all the scientists involved in this mission. Today marks another important milestone for science and technology. There was a need to discuss emerging innovations, and this idea led to the conception of this conclave, which has now become a reality.”

Highlighting India’s growing global presence in innovation, PM Modi said, “It is a proud moment for us to have Nobel laureates among us today. The pace of change in science is no longer linear but exponential. Our government has launched the Rs one lakh crore RDI Scheme Fund to pave the way for new opportunities in research and development. We aim to promote innovation not only in public institutions but also in the private sector. To build a modern innovation ecosystem, we are emphasising the ‘ease of doing research.’ In this direction, our government has already reformed financial rules and procurement policies to support scientific growth.”

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who also addressed the event, expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for his vision and encouragement. “ESTIC 2025 is being organised at a time when the world’s perception of India has transformed. For decades, our scientists lacked adequate facilities despite their immense talent. Under PM Modi’s leadership, we are now on the path to becoming a Viksit Bharat (Developed India). Our progress in startups, Gaganyaan, biotechnology, and vaccines has helped us emerge as the world’s fourth-largest economy,” he said.

He further noted that the startup ecosystem has expanded beyond metros, with innovative ventures emerging from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

A short film on the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme was also showcased during the event.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi took to his social media, saying that the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025 at Bharat Mandapam will bring together key stakeholders from the world of science, education, research and more, and it was a matter of immense joy that the Research Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme Fund will also be launched, giving an impetus to several researchers across India.

The ‘ESTIC 2025’ conclave, to be held from November 3-5, will bring together over 3,000 participants from academia, research institutions, industry and government, along with Nobel Laureates, eminent scientists, innovators and policymakers.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), deliberations will focus on 11 key thematic areas, including Advanced Materials and Manufacturing, Artificial Intelligence, Bio-Manufacturing, Blue Economy, Digital Communications, Electronics and Semiconductor Manufacturing, Emerging Agriculture Technologies, Energy, Environment and Climate, Health and Medical Technologies, Quantum Science and Technology, and Space Technologies.

“ESTIC 2025 will feature talks by leading scientists, panel discussions, presentations and technology showcases, providing a platform for collaboration among researchers, industry and young innovators to strengthen India’s science and technology ecosystem,” the statement added.

According to Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, the ‘ESTIC 2025’ is a stage for young innovators, startups and researchers to showcase innovative solutions, find mentorship and connect with industry and stakeholders.

ESTIC 2025 is designed as an outcome-oriented forum that celebrates stakeholder contributions while fostering collaborations among researchers, entrepreneurs, industry and funding bodies.

