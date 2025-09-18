PM Modi is an energetic leader even at 75: Komac Chairman Mike Cho

New Delhi, Sep 18 Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, heavy equipment manufacturer Komac's Chairman Mike Cho praised his energy at this age.

Speaking to IANS, Cho said: "India is a top-tier and promising country in the world. Certainly, India has the fastest annual growth rate among major economies."

Regarding Prime Minister Modi, he said that the Indian Prime Minister is 75 years old, but he is very energetic.

"We see that PM Modi is participating in every meeting in the world, big meetings and even small meetings. He is definitely a very good and fully capable leader in the world, whether it is economic or political," Cho said.

He said that he visited India 10 years ago, and at that time, as a member of the Korean President's team, he also had dinner with PM Modi.

"I wish I had the opportunity to meet him again after 10 years. It would make my life wonderful," he stated.

Cho further emphasised that he wants to promote the development of both countries through strong cooperation.

"The Indian economy is one of the fastest-growing in the world, and relations between the Korean and Indian economies have always been excellent. I really want to cooperate with reputable Indian companies," he added.

Highlighting the cooperation between the two countries, Cho said that India and South Korea have long been manufacturing hubs for global companies.

Most of Korea's global conglomerates have already established factories in India, he noted.

"I believe our cooperation will develop far more than any other economy. The pace of economic growth in both countries will change, and records will soon be broken. We are not competing with each other, but rather, we are cooperating together," Cho said.

