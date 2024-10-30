PM Modi lauds talent and innovation of Indian youth reacting to GitHub CEO post on X

New Delhi [India], October 30 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the talent and innovation of Indian youth in the technology sector, sharing a quote from GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke.

PM Modi in a social media post on X, wrote, "When it comes to innovation and technology, Indian youth are among the best."

The post followed Dohmke's own acknowledgment of India's expanding influence in global tech, stating, "Now the fastest growing developer population on the planet, India's rise as a global tech titan is inexorable."

Dohmke in his post lauded India for its extraordinary rise as the fastest-growing developer population worldwide, recognising the country's increasing impact on the global tech landscape and its vital contributions to artificial intelligence (AI).

In his post Dohmke noted that Indian developers are embracing AI as a core tool and are driving advancements by building AI systems using AI itself.

He added that India's contribution to all projects on GitHub stood at 5.2 billion, with 108 million new repositories in 2024. He further added that India has the fastest-growing developer population.

GitHub is a developer platform that allows developers to create, store, manage, and share their code.

The company, in its recently unveiled report called Octoverse, said that notable growth is occurring in India, which is expected to have the world's largest developer population on GitHub by 2028, as well as across Africa and Latin America.

As per the Octaverse report, there was a 59 per cent surge in the number of contributions to generative AI projects on GitHub in 2024 and a 98 per cent increase in the number of projects.

It mentioned India as a major contributor country in its projects. The report added that India is on track to surpass the United States in number of developers on GitHub by 2028, adding that the country has the fastest-growing developer community.

As per GitHub, it has seen a 95 per cent increase in year-over-year contributions to generative AI projects on its platform, which shows the company's impressively growing business in the country.

