PM Modi launches agricultural and animal husbandry sector initiatives worth Rs 23,300 crore in Maharashtra

Washim (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : Prime Minister, Narendra Modi launched various initiatives related to the agricultural and animal husbandry sector worth around Rs 23,300 crore in Washim, Maharashtra, on Friday, the Prime Minister Office said in a statement.

The initiatives include disbursing the 18th installment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi, launching the 5th installment of NaMo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana, the dedication of more than 7,500 projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), 9,200 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO), five solar parks across Maharashtra with a total capacity of 19 MW and the launch of Unified Genomic Chip for cattle and indigenous sex-sorted semen technology.

Highlighting the disbursement of the 18th installment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi worth about Rs 20,000 crore to around 9.5 crore farmers today, the Prime Minister said that the state government strives to provide double benefits to its farmers.

PM Modi also touched upon NaMo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana where about 90 lakh farmers from Maharashtra have been handed financial assistance of approximately Rs 1900 crore.

He mentioned dedicating multiple projects concerning FPOs worth hundreds of crores.

On providing assistance to beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin Yojna today, the Prime Minister underlined that the scheme is empowering the capabilities of Narishakti.

"Our government's every decision, every policy is committed to Viskit Bharat, and our farmers are a major foundation of this vision," Prime Minister Modi said.

Throwing light on the major steps taken to strengthen the farmers of India, the Prime Minister mentioned the dedication of 9,200 FPOs and several key agricultural infrastructure projects to bolster the storage, processing, and management capabilities of agricultural products, thereby increasing. the income of the farmers.

With the 18th installment release, the total funds released to farmers under PM-KISAN will be around Rs 3.45 lakh crore. Further, the PM also launched the 5th installment of NaMo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana disbursing about Rs 2,000 crore.

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation more than 7,500 projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), worth over Rs 1,920 crore. The major projects include custom hiring centers, primary processing units, warehouses, sorting and grading units, cold storage projects, and post-harvest management projects among others.

The PM also dedicated to the nation 9,200 FPOs with a combined turnover of around Rs 1,300 crore.

