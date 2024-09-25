PM Modi Launches IFSC Single Window System Developed By Dev IT

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: Dev Information Technology Limited, (NSE - DEVIT, BSE - 543462), a global IT services company providing Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, and Managed IT Services, has demonstrated its technological prowess with the development of the Single Window IT System (SWIT). Designed to revolutionize the way businesses establish operations within India's International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs), the platform was launched in Ahmedabad.

SWIT, developed under the guidance of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), is a state-of-the-art online platform that offers a seamless and efficient experience for entities seeking to set up operations in these specialized financial zones. The platform simplifies bureaucratic procedures and improves transparency, enabling faster, more efficient processes for companies. This innovation greatly enhances India's appeal as a global financial hub by significantly reducing the time and effort required to start operations in the IFSCs.

The platform was officially inaugurated by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on 16th September 2024 in Ahmedabad. The successful development of SWIT demonstrates Dev IT's ability to deliver cutting-edge digital solutions. This achievement not only solidifies the company's leadership in digital transformation but also opens the door for high-impact projects across various sectors such as healthcare, e-governance, and retail, where streamlined systems can enhance operational efficiency.

By executing a project of such national importance, Dev IT has further strengthened its reputation as a trusted partner for mission-critical IT solutions. The success of the platform highlights the company's client-centric approach, positioning it as a preferred provider for businesses seeking customized digital transformation solutions.

Looking ahead, SWIT will be a significant growth driver for Dev IT as India's IT services sector continues its expansion. With its experience, innovation, and focus on delivering value through technology, Dev IT is well-positioned to seize new opportunities and cement its leadership in the global IT services landscape.

Commenting on the recent order, Pranav Pandya Founder & Chairman of Dev Information Technology Limited, said, "We are delighted to be a part of India's digital transformation journey with the launch of the SWIT. Developed under the guidance of the International Financial Services Centres Authority, this project showcases our ability to create scalable, innovative solutions that simplify complex business processes, enhancing operational efficiency for businesses looking to establish themselves in India's International Financial Services Centres. We believe that SWIT will significantly ease the process for companies to navigate their setup and ultimately boost India's position as a global financial hub."

We are also deeply honoured that the platform was launched by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, which underscores the national importance of this initiative. We are proud to have contributed to this digital transformation and are excited about the potential it holds for businesses. Our commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital solutions is unwavering, and the successful development of SWIT underscores our dedication to enhancing client experiences. As we look ahead, we are eager to explore new opportunities and further leverage our expertise to drive innovation and growth."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor