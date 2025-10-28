PM Modi Recognizes Content Creator Yash Salunke for Promoting Sanskrit on Social Media

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 28: In a proud moment for India's creator community, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged content creator Yash Salunke (@yasalunke_) during his latest Mann Ki Baat address for his unique contribution to popularizing Sanskrit through social media.

Yash, known for his engaging short videos that blend humor, storytelling, and Sanskrit phrases, has become a Gen Z face for reviving India's ancient language in a digital-first world. His short-format Sanskrit lessonsdelivered with simplicity and relatabilityhave struck a chord with millions online.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted how creators like Yash are using social media to bring traditional Indian knowledge systems into mainstream conversations, inspiring youth to take pride in cultural heritage.

"This is not just a personal milestone for Yash but a defining moment for India's creator ecosystem," said Anirudh Nagpal, co-founder of AFOUR Media and Ebullient Gaming India, who manages Yash along with Aman Garg. "Seeing a Prime Minister recognize the work of a young content creator shows how deeply digital voices are shaping India's cultural narrative."

Yash's content, which often features everyday dialogues translated into Sanskrit, has gained significant traction on Instagram and YouTube. He represents a growing class of digital educators who merge entertainment with education, using modern formats to revive interest in traditional languages and wisdom.

This recognition marks a new chapter for creators who are driving cultural impact from their phonestransforming the way India learns, laughs, and connects online.

About Yash Salunke (@yasalunke_)

Yash Salunke is a Sanskrit content creator known for making ancient wisdom accessible to younger audiences through short, engaging videos. His work bridges modern storytelling with India's linguistic roots.

About AFOUR Media & Ebullient Gaming India (EGI)

Founded by Anirudh Nagpal and Aman Garg, AFOUR Media and Ebullient Gaming India manage over 300 creators across categories like infotainment, gaming, science, and culture. The companies specialize in talent management, branded content, and new-age storytelling that merges creativity with performance.

